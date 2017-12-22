How to Cope With the Recent Loss of a Loved One During Family Holidays

There are several things you could do to recognize your mom’s absence and honor her life during your first holiday season without her, and you should tailor it to the unique wants and needs of your family.

For example, you could:

make or hang a special ornament on the tree in her memory

light and burn a candle while you are all gathered together to represent her presence as well as her absence

share your favorite holiday memory of your mom

play her favorite holiday music

share what you miss (or don’t miss) the most about your mom

make something she used to make or taught you to make or that she would have loved eating

create a new holiday tradition, maybe something your mom always wanted to try (You can keep it as a new tradition if you like.)

But, be forewarned that it might not be possible to recognize your mom’s absence and honor her life, without also increasing feelings of sadness.

I would gently suggest, instead, that you simply create a sacred space for whatever occurs when you do recognize and honor her. You might cry. You might laugh. You might do both. You might even have moments or extended amounts of time where you forget her absence. All of it, any of it, is okay.

There is no “right” way to grieve, or to do this during the holidays. Let your feelings be whatever they are. Let sadness or grief come if they do. Let joy or peace or happiness find you if they will.

Your mom will always be a part of your family, so she will always be a part of your holiday. How you decide to do that with a memorial activity or item during the holidays just needs to be right for you and your family.

