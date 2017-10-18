How to Create a Bulletproof Marketing Campaign for Your New App

The number of app downloads is increasing every year, along with the revenue they generate. However, with about 50,000 new apps released every month, the competition has never been stronger.

Without a solid marketing plan in place, your app is sure to get lost among the millions of others desperately trying to make a name for themselves. Before you begin the process of turning your idea into a reality, take these tips into consideration.

1. Learn from the Experts

When it comes to app creation and marketing, connecting with a mentor or advisor who has been in your entrepreneurial shoes is certainly beneficial to any self-starter. Don’t be afraid to ask people for advice, especially if they have experience in the mobile industry.

If you don’t know anyone personally who has expertise in this field, then take it from the content of well-known app geniuses. For starters, check out the new book App Secrets, written by the founder of PreApps, Sean Casto. Throughout the content, Casto shares his experience with startup apps, along with all kinds of helpful strategies and business plans. This book will change the way you think about the app industry - and maybe yourself. It is currently available on Amazon.

Additionally, be sure to listen to podcasts dedicated to the subject. App Business Podcast and Startups for the Rest of Us are great ones to follow, as they regularly feature app creators.

2. Choose Niche or Wide Marketing

As you develop your app, decide what kind of crowd you want to cater to. One of the top reasons many app startups fail is because they did not take the time to define their audience and specify the target market. Deciding to focus on a small niche or a broader segment will make a gigantic difference in your marketing strategy. Step one is to clearly identify your customers beforehand.

Take an in-depth look at your app and the pain points you aim to solve. Some programs are simply made for everyone, which is why apps like WhatsApp and Uber have been downloaded millions of times. But, depending on your idea, delving into niche marketing may be the more successful approach. A hyper-focused strategy is typically well-accepted when it is executed correctly, and the loyalty of your customers can be much stronger. Be sure you fully understand the ins and outs of the market and the underlying problems you are hoping to solve before investing your time, money, and effort.

3. Decide Your Revenue Model

The revenue model you select for your app will impact how your marketing strategy is formulated and executed.

There are several strategies to consider for bringing in revenue with your app, depending on the market and purpose it serves. According to the national average, iPhone users spend about $40 a year on apps, so charging upfront per download is one way to go. Just be sure to price your app appropriately based on competition and content.

Collecting revenue through advertising partnerships can help you earn more revenue as your app gains popularity. Since the earning potential is based on how many downloads are made and the reach of the ad, you will ideally make more money over a longer timeframe.

Offering in-app purchases is one of the most lucrative revenue strategies. User purchases average nearly $10 a month, and total in-app purchases are expected to exceed $71 million by 2020. One of the latest trends in the app world is offering a subscription-based pricing model with monthly or yearly fees. While this is currently the highest revenue-producing strategy, it won’t work for every app. Many that follow this model provide frequently-used services or valuable content.

4. Find Free Advertising Channels

Finally, save yourself some money by “investing” in free marketing. Marketing your app through blogging (or guest blogging) is a great way to spread the word without spending a dime. Businesses that blog have 3.5 times more traffic than those that don’t.

Get creative with your social media marketing strategy and go beyond paid ads. You can create Pinterest pins for people to share and promote your app and blog posts. Or, consider joining niche Facebook groups made up of your target audience and use the platform to raise awareness for your project. Always be engaging and actionable when it comes social media content. You can also consider offering your followers special discounts or promo codes to help your new idea gain traction.

Conclusion