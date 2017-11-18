How to Create a Calming Tea Ritual

With our busy lives and overstuffed calendars, it can be hard to find time for yourself. But a little self-care and quality alone time, even if it’s only a few minutes, can help you relax, reduce stress, and brighten your mood.

A cup of tea, or a whole pot, to the rescue! Making a cup of tea and being present throughout the process, from heating the water to sipping the last drop, can be meditative. Allow yourself at least 15 minutes, although 30 minutes is ideal. First thing in the morning to get your day started, in the middle of the day for a calming break, or at the end of the day to relax before a good night’s sleep are all great times to enjoy a tea ritual.

Before starting your ritual, decide where you will sit to enjoy your tea. It should be a place that helps you relax and feel calm. Your favorite reading nook or a place in the garden are wonderful places to enjoy a tea ritual. Just make sure you leave all the electronics behind, no TV, laptop, or smartphone! If it’s a beautiful day, you can enjoy a longer tea ritual by pouring your tea into a thermos or travel mug and going for a walk or driving to a nearby park.

Also decide how you’d like to spend this time. Will you write, listen to music, read a good book, or just sit quietly and meditate? Coloring is also a great option for your tea ritual and mediation. You can download your free “Tea is Always a Good Idea” coloring page below.

PREPARING YOUR TEA

Noting the proper temperature for your tea, put your water on to heat. (If you’re not sure how hot to heat your water, check this guide.)

While your water is heating, taking a few moments to check-in with yourself. What is your current mood? If it’s stress or frustration, what’s causing that feeling? How does your body feel? Do you feel tension building up in any areas, like your shoulders or back? What do you feel you need most right at this moment? Peace? Rest? Joy? Comfort? What are you searching for?

Choose your tea based on what you feel you need at this moment. Before bed, you may want to choose something calming and caffeine free. Early in the morning, your choice may be something that will give you energy.

Next, choose your vessel. Is it your favorite mug? A teapot? Or maybe it’s your grandmother’s china. Choose something that reflects your current mood.

BREWING THE TEA

After choosing your tea, add the tea bag of your choice or measure out your chosen loose-leaf tea into your infuser and put it in your cup. Slowly pour the water over it, being mindful of the aromas and colors of the tea as you do.

Let your tea steep for a few minutes while you settle in to your chosen spot and take a few deep breaths, letting all the tension leave your body as you do. Close your eyes and focus on your breath, letting all your other thoughts just float away.

ENJOYING YOUR TEA

Once your tea is done steeping, remove the bag of infuser. Hold the cup between your hands, feeling it’s warmth and allowing it to comfort you.

Be mindful through your first sip by noticing everything about it. Notice the colors, textures, and aromas that are wafting from your cup. What do you smell? Are there fruits and spices in your cup?

Gently touch your cup to your lip and take your first sip, allowing yourself to taste all the flavors in your tea. Doing this with your eyes closed will allow you a fuller experience. Just let it rest in your mouth and gently float down your throat.

Take some time to enjoy your cup of tea in your surroundings, one sip at a time, allowing the tea to comfort your soul.

If you’d like to enjoy your tea ritual with a little coloring, you can download a my “Tea is Always a Good Idea” coloring page right here.

Make a calming tea ritual part of your daily routine. You’ll find it brings calm and serenity to a stressful day.

Be sure to stop by Tea Cottage Mysteries to learn more about tea and find great recipes for afternoon tea!