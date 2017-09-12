Who doesn’t love the look and feel of a peaceful, spa-like hotel bathroom? We usually only get that type of luxury when we’re traveling, but what if there was a way to could get that 5-star spa treatment in the comfort of your own home?

Laurel & Wolf and The Honest Company gave us some spot-on tips to easily turn your bathroom into one fit for a hotel, without the hefty hotel bill price tag.

Below, check out seven inexpensive ways to transform your bathroom into one that’s tailor-made for relaxation, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

1 Sit back and relax with a bath tray JohnGollop via Getty Images When you're relaxing in a tub, the last thing you want to worry about is your wine glass or book falling in. A bath tray will easily solve this issue as it will prop up all of your belongings. Get our favorite from Amazon here

2 Warm your towels rilueda via Getty Images For that cozy, out-of-the-dryer feeling that hotels provide you with, consider getting a towel warmer for your bathroom. Get our favorite from Wayfair here

3 Fill your bathroom with your favorite products Dustin Walker for Laurel Wolf This seems obvious, right? Yet, our bathroom is filled with so many products that we barely use. Choose quality bath products that will make you feel like you're living in a lap of luxury, like this set of inexpensive vegan bath bombs

4 Freshen up with flowers and plants Anthropologie Plants add a lively feel to a smaller space. Accessorize your bathroom with some greenery, like this planter set from Anthropologie

5 Accessorize your vanity Anthropologie Displaying some of your most beautiful bathroom accessories like a fresh set of flowers, a marble tray, or pretty toiletries, instantly adds a little pizazz to your vanity. Shop this beautiful vanity collection from Anthropologie here

6 Soothe your soul with color Etsy To mimic the soft, earthy tones of nature, try incorporating decor in natural tones, like light blue wallpaper. The bathroom makes for a great space to experiment with rich color palettes. Get this wallpaper from Etsy here

7 Infuse fragrances NightAndDayImages via Getty Images aromatic soy candle from The Honest Company. Scent can be a simple but powerful addition to your spa-like bathroom. Not only will natural fragrances help you unwind, but they'll remind you of of a luxurious stay in a hotel. Add a few candles to your bathroom, like thisfrom The Honest Company.