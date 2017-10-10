Now THIS Is How To Be Happy Every Day

It’s hard to maintain a happy mindset day in and day out. With all the curveballs that get thrown at us in our professional and personal lives, a constant cheerful attitude isn’t always realistic.
But that doesn’t mean we have to live in a state of misery, either. In fact, there are ways to perk up if we’re feeling down in the dumps.
We’ve compiled some tips and tricks guaranteed to lift spirits during a low day. These articles provide tools that will lead to a sunny disposition no matter what’s going on. Take a look at them below and find that happy place.
45 Ways To Be Happier Instantly
Sometimes it can feel hard to keep up a happy state of mind. The emotion, like all the others, isn’t always permanent. But there are ways to keep it up or boost it when you need it ― and luckily, they’re simpler than you think. We’ve culled expert tips, research and just a few feel-good suggestions of ways to boost your mood.
The Secret To Happiness Is Giving Yourself Permission To Feel Crummy
Turns out your journey to happiness might start with getting angry, hostile or contemptuous. Most science-backed shortcuts to happiness – like working out, smiling more and practicing gratitude ― focus on the positive, and they’re helpful indeed. But a new study concludes that for some people, embracing negative feelings may be one of the most powerful ways to feel happier overall.
Why Finding Time Each Day For Creativity Makes You Happier
Creativity can help lower stress and anxiety, enhance resilience and contribute to a sense of playfulness and curiosity. Engaging in creative activities and art-based therapies has also been linked to improved physical and mental health.
5 Decisions You Can Make Right Now To Feel Happier Instantly
Experts estimate that roughly 40 percent of our happiness is within our control, altered by how we act and think. Living in a happy world, therefore, is a choice.
These Gifts Are Scientifically Proven To Bring Real Happiness
It’s both a cliche and a scientific fact that experiences bring greater happiness than material possessions. But new research adds weight to this idea as it applies to gift-giving: According to one study, receiving an experience really is more meaningful.
The 10 Happiest States In America Are Also Some Of the Prettiest
If you’re gonna choose a state to call home, then you might as well make it a happy one.
17 Important Doodles For Anyone Who Needs A Pick-Me-Up
One key to a more contented day is learning to stop comparing yourself to others. You are special the way you are, and giving energy to comparisons isn’t as freeing as embracing yourself — limitations, flaws and all.
Psychologists Reveal One Of The Best Ways To Boost Your Mood
When we’re having a rough day, many of us tend to treat ourselves to some form of retail therapy, a favorite dessert or going out with friends in hopes of feeling better. But a study published in the journal Emotion suggests that treating ourselves is no more likely to boost our mood than doing nothing.
The Strange And Magical Ways People Make Themselves Happy
The series, photographer Eve Szombat believes, also suggests that the happiest people are those who’ve had to fight for their happiness, to figure out from scratch what happy means to them. “I think that people who’ve had everything aren’t actually so happy. They always want more,” the artist explained to Vice.
17 Easy Ways To Become A Happier And Calmer Person In 2017
No. 2. Go for a walk outside at least once a week. Exercise ― even if it’s just walking ― can affect your mental health in profound ways. But you may be missing out on a few added perks by keeping your workout indoors. Research shows taking a walk in nature can alleviate depressive symptoms and significantly increase your mood.
