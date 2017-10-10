HEALTHY LIVING
10/10/2017 12:06 pm ET

Now THIS Is How To Be Happy Every Day

All the tools you need to lift those spirits. 😎

By Abigail Williams

It’s hard to maintain a happy mindset day in and day out. With all the curveballs that get thrown at us in our professional and personal lives, a constant cheerful attitude isn’t always realistic.

But that doesn’t mean we have to live in a state of misery, either. In fact, there are ways to perk up if we’re feeling down in the dumps.

We’ve compiled some tips and tricks guaranteed to lift spirits during a low day. These articles provide tools that will lead to a sunny disposition no matter what’s going on. Take a look at them below and find that happy place.

45 Ways To Be Happier Instantly

By Lindsay Holmes
Sometimes it can feel hard to keep up a happy state of mind. The emotion, like all the others, isn’t always permanent. But there are ways to keep it up or boost it when you need it ― and luckily, they’re simpler than you think. We’ve culled expert tips, research and just a few feel-good suggestions of ways to boost your mood.
Geber86 via Getty Images

The Secret To Happiness Is Giving Yourself Permission To Feel Crummy

By Suzy Strutner
Turns out your journey to happiness might start with getting angry, hostile or contemptuous. Most science-backed shortcuts to happiness – like working outsmiling more and practicing gratitude ― focus on the positive, and they’re helpful indeed. But a new study concludes that for some people, embracing negative feelings may be one of the most powerful ways to feel happier overall.
PeopleImages via Getty Images

This Simple Expression Might Be The Key To A Happy Marriage

By Lindsay Holmes
Researchers from the University of Georgia found that when spouses feel appreciated, it directly influences how they feel about their marriage and how committed they are to it.
Image by PaperSheep via Getty Images

5 Science-Backed Ways To Have A Happier Morning

By Fiona Tapp
No. 1. Get things tidy the night before. A few simple steps taken before bed can make all the difference to our morning happiness.
Rekha Garton via Getty Images

Is Having Tons Of Hot Sex The Key To Happiness?

By Ann Brenoff
Research has tackled the sizzling issue of whether the key to happiness can be found in your sex life, and the short answer is not really.
baona via Getty Images

Why Finding Time Each Day For Creativity Makes You Happier

By Carolyn Gregoire
Creativity can help lower stress and anxiety, enhance resilience and contribute to a sense of playfulness and curiosity. Engaging in creative activities and art-based therapies has also been linked to improved physical and mental health.
Rawpixel via Getty Images

5 Decisions You Can Make Right Now To Feel Happier Instantly

By Suzy Strutner
Experts estimate that roughly 40 percent of our happiness is within our control, altered by how we act and think. Living in a happy world, therefore, is a choice.
russellglenister via Getty Images

These Gifts Are Scientifically Proven To Bring Real Happiness

By Carolyn Gregoire
It’s both a cliche and a scientific fact that experiences bring greater happiness than material possessions. But new research adds weight to this idea as it applies to gift-giving: According to one study, receiving an experience really is more meaningful.
Sam Edwards via Getty Images

The 10 Happiest States In America Are Also Some Of the Prettiest

By Suzy Strutner
If you’re gonna choose a state to call home, then you might as well make it a happy one.
BrianBaer via Getty Images

Science Says Selfies Can Make You Happier And More Confident

By Lindsay Holmes
Step aside, selfie haters. That front-facing camera may be a secret to increased happiness, according to a new study.
InstagramKim Kardashian

11 Happiness Tips From Dads Who Know Best

By Lindsay Holmes
We may have rolled our eyes at it when we were younger, but we have to admit dad sure did offer some pretty spot-on advice over the years. One of the best lessons? A few nuggets of wisdom on what happiness really means.
MStudioImages via Getty Images

17 Important Doodles For Anyone Who Needs A Pick-Me-Up

By Suzy Strutner
One key to a more contented day is learning to stop comparing yourself to others. You are special the way you are, and giving energy to comparisons isn’t as freeing as embracing yourself — limitations, flaws and all.
Alex Noriega/Stuff No One Told Me

7 Ways To Train Your Brain To Be Happy

By Nidhi Berry
Writing for twenty minutes about a positive experience dramatically improves happiness. Why? Because you actually relive the experience as you’re writing it and then relive it every time you read it. Your brain sends you back.
ac productions via Getty Images

Psychologists Reveal One Of The Best Ways To Boost Your Mood

By Jacqueline Howard
When we’re having a rough day, many of us tend to treat ourselves to some form of retail therapy, a favorite dessert or going out with friends in hopes of feeling better. But a study published in the journal Emotion suggests that treating ourselves is no more likely to boost our mood than doing nothing.
Kelvin Murray via Getty Images

The Strange And Magical Ways People Make Themselves Happy

By Priscilla Frank
The series, photographer Eve Szombat believes, also suggests that the happiest people are those who’ve had to fight for their happiness, to figure out from scratch what happy means to them. “I think that people who’ve had everything aren’t actually so happy. They always want more,” the artist explained to Vice.
Eva Szombat

17 Easy Ways To Become A Happier And Calmer Person In 2017

By Lindsay Holmes
No. 2. Go for a walk outside at least once a week. Exercise ― even if it’s just walking ― can affect your mental health in profound ways. But you may be missing out on a few added perks by keeping your workout indoors. Research shows taking a walk in nature can alleviate depressive symptoms and significantly increase your mood.
Flashpop via Getty Images

The Surprising Age When Thousands Say They're Happiest

By Yagana Shah
The bad news is, the midlife crisis might actually be real. But the good news is, the best years of your life might very well still be ahead of you.
VCL/Antonio Mo via Getty Images

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Abigail Williams
Associate Editor, News & Emerging Platforms, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Happiness Happiness Tips
Now THIS Is How To Be Happy Every Day

CONVERSATIONS