How to Deal With Writer's Block Like a Professional

When I was a debut author, two fellow writers and I started a short story blog to expand our skills. Once a week we each posted a short story on the blog. That meant I had to write a short story every week—in addition to working on my novels and day job and cooking dinner, etc.

Over the course of 3 years I wrote 74 short stories (we eventually dropped to every other week, and then once a month, as our schedules got more packed). That first solid year I wrote nearly fifty stories. About 15% are fantastic. About 15% are terrible. There rest vary between good and bad, some are extremely experimental, and some are character studies or world studies.

The point is, I did not have time for writer’s block. I needed to generate ideas like a magic box.

My first move is to get away from my computer. Go for a walk, take a shower, cook something fun. Little activities that aren’t staring at the blank page often easily jar me out of whatever pattern is creating the block. That only works for the small blocks, though.

For larger, gaping holes of writer’s block, I do three things:

The best and most successful is to keep putting stories in my brain. Reading and watching TV or movies will help me refill my creative well when I have writer’s block. Sometimes I would go to an old favorite and just let myself absorb the wonder and emotions to reconnect with what I love about story telling. Sometimes I’d read something new and look for those moments of new connection. Sometimes I’d watch a movie I knew would make me cry, or a ridiculous movie that would just make me laugh and relax. I’d let myself take a few hours to fall into a long season arc to watch how the writers did and didn’t keep me hooked. This nearly always worked for me.

When refilling my well with books and media didn’t work, usually because I was stuck on a specific problem, not more generally in a blocking, exhausted malaise, I’d put on loud music sure to shake me up and hang upside down off my bed. The blood rushing to my head, the pounding bass, the lyrics I knew by heart often helped me zone into a place where I could identify what WASN’T working.

In my experience, writer’s block is really my hindbrain trying to tell me I’ve taken a wrong turn with the plot or character, or that I’m missing something vital. If I delete everything back to the last place I was certain and excited, I can often see a different choice to make that will rocket me forward again.

And when it isn’t about refilling my creative well, when it isn’t about relaxing to identify a specific problem, it might be about the why. Why do I write? Why do I put myself through all this? To communicate and change the world. To make people think and feel, to create more empathy in the world. When I lose sight of this, I go out and remind myself what the world is like, either online, or if I can, physically taking myself to a new place where I can meet new people and new injustice. I seek out anger and passion that drives me back to stories again and again.

What it comes down to is that writers are people and generating ideas and creating story is work. We each have a finite capacity to work without needing a rest, needing fuel, needing inspiration. That swirl of energy, fuel, and inspiration to me is my creative well. When it gets empty, I have to refill it.