How To Deal With Your Partner's Parenting-Related Anxiety

Many people in therapy come to me suffering from anxiety. But many individuals also come to me complaining of a partner's anxiety. There are many types of anxiety, and all can be difficult to deal with, but one particularly challenging type for a marriage is anxiety that focuses on the physical and emotional safety and health of your child(ren).

Both mothers and fathers can become fixated on the health and safety of their children, far beyond what is normal or healthy (although, unfortunately, anxiety is unfortunately becoming increasingly normative for Western parenting; read Motherhood in the Age of Anxiety for more on this). Here are some examples:

A new mother who will not leave the house at all for fear that her baby will get sick. This includes going in the car to the grocery store for a few minutes, or to a friend's home. A father who watches his six month old constantly on the baby monitor, ready to go in at the first whimper, which doesn't allow baby to settle down and even make noises in her sleep. A parent who won't allow a 3 year old to be in a shallow bath unsupervised for a few moments because "he might drown." A mother that refuses to allow a 6th grade child to go to a best friend's house for a sleepover party because of potential molestation, despite knowing the family and the child begging to go. A parent who will not allow a 12 year old to stay home alone for a few hours despite others thinking the child is responsible and intelligent, because "you never know what could happen." A parent who doesn't allow a 16 year old to take driver's ed because "I trust you but not the crazy people on the road."

The fights that erupts between the anxious and non-anxious parent can grow intense and bitter. Each parent feels that they are fighting for their child's life: the anxious parent often feels that the child's life is in literal danger, and the other parent feels that the child is being forced to grow up in a constricted bubble. Within the marriage, the anxious parent can be seen by their partner as a caricature of a hypervigilant, overprotective parent who is smothering the child. The non-anxious parent becomes seen as a careless, even neglectful naif who doesn't understand the way the world works and doesn't care about putting the child in danger.

I was raised in an anxious home, and I feel that raising a child to perceive the world as dangerous and unpredictable can easily create a lifelong anxiety disorder in that child. My motto is, it is easier to fix a broken bone than an anxiety disorder. Still, this does not mean that the best way to approach an anxious partner is by telling them that they are going to ruin their child's life with their hovering and worry. This will likely cause a defensive and even vicious response, as the idea of causing harm to their child is an anxious parent's worst fear. In the case of the sleepover/molestation fear, here's how the conversation usually goes:

Non-anxious parent: "Jane told me you won't let her go to Mary's sleepover. Why not? Are we starting with this BS from Facebook again? You read all those crazy stories, 99% of which are created to make crazy moms click on the articles, and then our daughter misses out on having a normal kid life."

Anxious parent: "I knew you wouldn't support me on this. I am so tired of being the only one looking out for our child."

NAP: "I look out for her when there is something to look out for. You've really completely turned into your mother. Sitting around reading about disasters and then making the kids just as crazy as you are."

AP: "The world isn't so friendly as you think. You don't know how anything really works. Instead of criticizing what I read, you should actually take the time to read what I send you."

NAP: "Do you think I have time to read some crazy BS from the internet that says that our daughter is going to get molested at her best friend's house? You're really going off the deep end and I won't let you take our kids with you."

(Note: You likely only think I am exaggerating if you are lucky enough NOT to be in an anxious/non-anxious pairing where a decision made by the anxious parent has become a battleground.) As you can see, this argument is going nowhere, except toward divorce, and Jane is probably going to ally with her dad, calling mom "crazy," which leads to different types of problems.

Here are some healthier ways to respond, that have a better chance of effecting your desired outcomes (Jane goes to the sleepover, your partner gets help for anxiety).

Empathize with your anxious partner. Focus on the rational part of what they are saying. For example, "I know you are so scared of our kids being molested because you have heard so many bad stories about it. You are a good mom to be so concerned about her." Express your point of view in a calm and non-attacking way, sticking to the specific issue at hand. "I think that this specific sleepover is a very safe situation. We have known the parents and the kid for years, and she really wants to go. I like the idea of her being able to celebrate with her friends." Think of some compromises that may make your anxious partner more comfortable. "We can tell her that we need her to text at 9pm and again at midnight. If she's having any sort of issue we'll drive and get her right away." Don't have this (or any anxiety related) conversation in front of the kids. If the kids try to get you to side with them, saying, "Mom/Dad's acting all nuts about this," immediately tell them not to speak disrespectfully and emphasize that whatever the anxious parent says is out of their love and caring for the child. Do not try to force your partner into therapy for themselves; offer couples counseling. This is for a couple reasons. Firstly, if your partner doesn't think their anxiety is a problem, then they may end up in therapy for months without even broaching the topic of anxiety to the therapist; instead, they may focus on how their spouse doesn't understand them. In couples counseling, you can be sure that the therapist knows that anxiety has been a major issue, and then the therapist can refer the partner for individual counseling if needed. Secondly, if you frame your issue as a couples issue, one based on poor communication (which is true), then your partner will likely be less defensive and more willing to go. Try to appeal to your partner's love of your child. If you can gently say, "I know you love Jane and she loves you. I am so sad when I see her pushing away from you and I am scared it is because she feels stressed by your anxiety levels," then there is a shot that your partner will listen, even if she acts like she barely hears you. Also, if you notice that your child is also developing anxiety, carefully and gently pointing this out can sometimes be useful in giving the anxious parent a "reality check" that pushes them to seek counseling.

Dealing with child-centered anxiety can be a very tough issue for many parents, and it is one that I see often in my practice. Keep in mind that change can't be effected without empathy and kindness. If you are the non-anxious parent, keep on persevering for the sake of your kids and your marriage. Nobody wants to be hampered by anxiety, not even your spouse who seems to you to revel in it. In actually, your partner likely feels trapped, scared, and overwhelmed. Couples counseling can help. Also, if you're a husband reading this and you feel that your wife is anxious but not as anxious as the parents I describe in this piece, you may want to read my article here to determine whether your wife in fact has an anxiety disorder or if a more normative "stressed wife." And till we meet again, I remain, The Blogapist Who Says, Anxiety Rates Seem To Be Creeping Up, From What I See.