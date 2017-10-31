How to Design a Dreamy Nursery for a Future Feminist

Activist, feminist, and kick ass mama Jenna Arnold, co-founder of the non-profit Organize, created a serene retreat to ensure her daughter always dreams big.

MICHAEL WILTBANK

Jenna Arnold has always been passionate about making a difference. “I’ve been in the saving-the-world business for as long as I can remember,” she says.

She and her co-founder Greg Segal started Organize after Greg’s father found out he needed a new heart. After five long years of waiting, he finally received a transplant from a donor and Jenna and Greg had a new goal: change the way the organ transplant system works in America.