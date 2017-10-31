How to Design a Dreamy Nursery for a Future Feminist

Activist, feminist, and kick ass mama Jenna Arnold, co-founder of the non-profit Organize, created a serene retreat to ensure her daughter always dreams big.
Jenna Arnold has always been passionate about making a difference. “I’ve been in the saving-the-world business for as long as I can remember,” she says.
She and her co-founder Greg Segal started Organize after Greg’s father found out he needed a new heart. After five long years of waiting, he finally received a transplant from a donor and Jenna and Greg had a new goal: change the way the organ transplant system works in America.
Since then they’ve used the power of social media to spread awareness and the importance of organ donation and empower people to share end-of-life wishes with family. It’s crucial work in changing the system and isn’t the only thing Jenna is passionate about. “My life’s work includes raising strong and compassionate children. Kindness and an innate responsibility to give back will likely be my markers of success,” she says. See the full tour here.
