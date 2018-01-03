How To Do An Internet Snow Day The Right Way

You may not realize it yet, but you have become completely dependent on the Internet. Do you even remember what people did all day before computers? How did they get anything done? If you’ve ever experienced even the most brief of Internet outages you may have found yourself pondering these questions. The fact is that 78% of office workers consider the Internet to be crucial to their daily work activities. When the Internet goes out in our office all we can do is play the jumping dinosaur game. What would you do with an Internet snow day?

Productivity goes down at least an average of 60% when the Internet is out, and almost anything can cause a serious outage. Do you remember about a year ago when there was a DDoS attack that knocked out sites like Twitter and Netflix? That was because of IoT home appliances like refrigerators and crock pots that had been turned into a massive army of evil and directed to disrupt service for about a day and a half. Heck, even literal sharks are attacking undersea Internet cables and threatening to knock out communications between continents. Solar flares, malfunctions in aging infrastructure, and even car accidents can knock out Internet service to your home or office at any time. When you think about it it’s really a wonder we have Internet service at all.

When the Internet goes out at the office it’s best to just send everyone home to enjoy the three dimensional world. After all, there’s no reason to make people sit around in hopes of getting the Internet restored when they could be doing other things, and chances are you don’t experience catastrophic failures that often anyway.

So what can you do when the Internet goes out, anyway? You can’t surf Pinterest for new recipes to try, but you can browse through physical cook books, because we all have stacks of them laying around at home that we never crack open. You may not be able to download a new book to your e reader, but you can read an actual physical book or even go to the bookstore to find something new. You won’t be able to stream music but you can get out those records decorating your living room and play them on the record player that is also seemingly just decorating your living room. You also can’t watch workout videos on YouTube, so you will have to go for a walk in the park or try out a drop in yoga class instead.