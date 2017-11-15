How To Eat Ass: A Complete Guide.

Growing up gay in a pre-YouTube world, I didn’t have the benefit of Googling my favorite sex acts and finding how-to tutorials to help guide my journey. Instead, I had to figure things out the hard way - and that meant trial and error. And believe me, there were plenty of errors.

What inspires me is using the internet to pass gay wisdom down from one generation to the next, and that’s why I created this ass-eating video. There’s no reason to reinvent the wheel when it comes to gay sex, and I want to help connect gay with their desires in a way that’s hot, healthy and joyful.