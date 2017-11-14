How to Eat Healthy

There is a lot of confusion about how to eat well. People frantically search through diet after diet, hoping the next one will be the one that solves their eating struggles. While eating well is not easy (of course it’s hard), it also isn’t complicated. It is not a sphinx code requiring a team of rune translators to get you answers. It’s fairly simple based on the below rules, which should be engrained into your brain so well that you don’t even have to think about them.

These rules aren’t catchy, or a quick fix. It is all about moderation (you’ve heard it before because it’s true) and developing long-term habits.

In these rules, there are also excuses to cheat. That’s because this is a lifestyle, not a diet. And breaking the rules is ok as long as that’s the exception. There are two occasions that always allow for rule breaking:

1: When nothing else is available (within reason, eating is always better than skipping a meal).

2: When you’re a guest, you eat what’s put in front of you (don’t be that girl).

Onto the rules:

Drink Water!

IT CANNOT BE STRESSED ENOUGH. Drinking water is the single most basic and vital habit to a healthy lifestyle. If you learn nothing else from this article, learn to drink water. It is a miracle cure for almost any ailment. Headache? Drink water. Weight gain? Drink water. Acne? DRINK WATER. Not a little water, a LOT. Grab a refillable water bottle (about 20 oz) and bring it everywhere. You should drink at bare minimum 4 of those puppies per day, but go for 5. Start your day with chugging a full bottle before you do anything else. Train your body to thirst for it, and it will thank you by operating better than it ever has.

Stay on the outside rows of the grocery store

As much as possible, stick to foods that require refrigeration. Those pesky center aisles of the grocery store are mainly treats, and should be approached with caution. Put a different way: eat foods that expire soon.

Never Eat Mindlessly

I love the French women’s approach to almost anything in life, and their perspective on food is no exception. The most valuable lesson I’ve learned from them? A French woman would NEVER eat in her car, or standing up, or in front of a TV, or at her computer. This is your food. Make it count.

The more colors the better

This is another general rule, but white foods should make you nervous. White rice is worse than brown rice, white bread is worse than whole wheat, iceberg lettuce is worse that arugula, and on it goes.

Also, variety in food is KEY. Diets that cut out food groups drive me bonkers. Don’t cut out food groups—cut out bad food. Instead of cutting out carbs, cut out the bad carbs, or carbs after 5:00pm. Don’t cut out fat or sugar. Cut out bad fat or sugar.

Though every food group is important, all successful diets have the foundation to eat more fruits and vegetables than anything else. So be wary of the other food groups, but don’t eliminate them. And try to limit your grain eating to whole grains. Unless you’re having Italian, in which case whole grain noodles are disgusting so don’t torture yourself (just one writer’s opinion).

More color, more fun.

Stay away from the sauce

Don’t worry, I mean actual sauce. Generally speaking, condiments, dressings and dipping sauces are all fat and sugar, and no nutrients. All bad, no good. Try substitutes like olive oil, citrus, and herbs. Holding yourself to no sauce may drive you crazy, so pick your favorites and always be aware.

Eat complicated things simply

When you cook, keep it simple. Chicken and rice is different than chicken and rice casserole. Just like chicken breast is different than chicken salad, and regular coffee is different than a Frappuccino. Why? Because all of the stuff that is added. Keep what you add to your food minimal (this is why restaurant food should be regarded as a treat—restaurant chefs generally add lots of butter and creams. This is fine as an exception, but don’t make it your habit.).

Eat when you’re hungry, and prepare accordingly

FOOD IS NOT YOUR ENEMY. If you get hungry, good! That means your metabolism is working. And when deep hunger strikes, most of us can eat anything. It’s unfortunate that when I’m starving and can eat anything, that is when I eat the worst. The solution: Almonds. Do I adore the taste of almonds? No. But when I hit a low, and will reach for anything, I have almonds within my grasp to stuff my face until I calm down. Find your own version of the almond—something that’s filling, fairly good tasting, easy to carry with you, and good for you.

Cheat.

Know yourself. I could never give up cheese. And I love moose tracks milkshakes. So I don’t give up cheese, I give up other not-so-good food. And I make my milkshakes occasional, not habitual. Don’t turn yourself into a crazy person, or your healthy eating won’t last. Instead treat yourself, but make the treats count.