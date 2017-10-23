How To Eat More Vegetables

You didn’t want to eat them as a kid, and some of you still don’t want to eat them now. Let’s face it: a lot of people think vegetables kind of suck. Nevertheless, they’re an important part of a healthy diet.
Veggies are rich in fiber and nutrients like magnesium, vitamin K, potassium and B vitamins. If you’re looking to incorporate more vegetables into your diet, we’ve got just the recipes to help you do so. From cauliflower tortillas to roasted beet hummus, these dishes will turn vegetables into your favorite part of any meal.
And before you ask ― yes, we know that some of the “vegetables” on this list are technically fruits. But hey, if the Supreme Court considers something a vegetable, then who are we to judge?
20 Ways To Get In On The Cauliflower Trend
As soon as the world figured out that cauliflower can make a fairly adequate replacement for gluten-laden pizza dough, all hell broke loose. Cauliflower is enjoying a renaissance these days. And pizza isn’t the only thing cauliflower can stand in for. Rice, tater tots and even cheese are all getting a veggie-loaded makeover with cauliflower. Since cauliflower is one of the great vegetables out there, we think it’s time everyone got on board. We’ve got the recipes to help you do just that.
The Best Zucchini Noodle Recipes You Could Ask For
Zucchini is a versatile veggie. It can be turned into taco shells, you can use it as a healthy alternative to pizza crust, and perhaps best of all, you can easily spiralize this green summertime squash and turn it into a plate of zucchini noodles, also known as zoodles. Zoodles are one of the easiest ways to get a hearty serving of veggies on your plate. Plus, they’re naturally gluten-free.
How To Make Brussels Sprouts Taste Way Better
If you’ve only ever eaten them boiled, steamed or microwaved, it’s quite possible you hate Brussels sprouts for their bitter flavor and limp texture. Those methods of cooking don’t take advantage of the natural sugars that are found in sprouts. To ensure that Brussels sprouts are tasty, you want to get them nice and browned ― caramelization is everything ― and extra crispy. Here’s what you need to know to make Brussels sprouts live up to their full potential.
Beet Recipes That'll Even Turn The Haters' Minds
These roots are a nutritional powerhouse. They’re high in betaine, which helps fight inflammation. They’re rich in nitrates, which could help lower blood pressure. And they’re a great source of folates, which is vital in disease risk reduction. Not bad, huh? And the best part is, we have some truly amazing beet recipes that’ll make it easy to take in all that good nutrition. So, go eat some beets.
Root Vegetable Recipes That'll Get You Through Fall
These Cauliflower Recipes Taste Nothing Like Your Sad Diet Food
Cauliflower is not just about being healthy, it can also just be straight-up delicious. And those are the kind of cauliflower recipes we have for you right here. We have the recipes that’ll make you think of cauliflower when you want something comforting, something umami-filled and yes, even something a little healthy.
Asparagus Recipes That Taste Like Spring
When spring arrives there’s one thing you should be sure to do ― and we’re not talking about cleaning. You should make sure to eat asparagus, whether it’s the traditional green kind of the vampire-like white variety. This quintessential springtime veggie might be available at your store most of the year, but it’s only during the spring season that this vegetable is as flavorful and tender as it should be.
The Best Corn Recipes For Summer
Nothing tastes more like summer than fresh corn. Sweet and satisfying, it’s the perfect accompaniment to any meal served during the sun-filled days of our very favorite season.
How And Why We Should Be Eating More Vegetables For Breakfast
Other cultures around the world incorporate vegetables as a regular part of their morning meal. Turkey regularly eats cucumbers, tomatoes and olives in the morning. And Israel has a chopped vegetable salad at the breakfast table. There’s no reason America shouldn’t do the same.
The Best Kale Recipes, Because No, Kale's Not Just For Hipsters
There’s no denying the many health benefits of kale. This leafy green is full of vitamins, omega-3s and antioxidants. But that’s not the only reason to love kale. It’s hearty enough to last a while in the fridge, which is always a plus. And, it’s amazingly versatile.
15 Incredible Paleo Lunch Recipes
People often think of following diets as being restrictive. And in some ways, that mode of thinking is accurate. But when it comes to the paleo diet ― which cuts out anything processed, as well as grains, legumes and raw dairy ― the restrictions are offset by the plethora of great recipes to choose from.
What's For Dinner: Broccoli Has Never Tasted This Good
Here’s the thing with broccoli. We know it’s good for us. We know adding it to our meals is a good idea. We actually really like it, too. Roasted, covered with cheese, pureed into soups, it holds its own. But even with all those ways to cook broccoli, we easily get tired of this nutritious vegetable. That’s why when we find a completely new way to cook this veggie, we stand at attention.
The Fall Salad Recipes That'll Help You Fight Your Junk Food Cravings
Even though the weather makes you want to stick your face in a big bowl of mac and cheese, hold back. Fight those comfort food cravings with these healthy fall salads, inspired by the most beautiful seasonal produce.
These Aren’t Your Mother’s Broccoli Recipes
It’s time everyone gave broccoli one more chance. Not just because it pairs extremely well with cheese, but because it’s a nutritional powerhouse. Broccoli has special cholesterol-lowering benefits, is loaded with Vitamins A and D, and has unique anti-inflammatory properties. It also contains a significant amount of protein ― one cup has about 2.5 grams, ― and is full of fiber.
15 Salad Recipes For People Who Hate Lettuce
Carrot Recipes That Make This Root Vegetable Worth Eating
Carrots aren’t the most exciting veggie out there. For many of us, they were one of our first foods, fed to us as a pureed mush before we could even talk. After a lifetime of eating this root vegetable it’s no wonder that few people get excited about cooking with them. But here’s the thing: carrots are wonderfully sweet, very affordable and oh-so-good for you. You just have to cook them in a new way. We have those recipes for you.
Bell Pepper Recipes That Are Anything But Boring
