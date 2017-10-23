How To Eat More Vegetables

You didn’t want to eat them as a kid, and some of you still don’t want to eat them now. Let’s face it: a lot of people think vegetables kind of suck. Nevertheless, they’re an important part of a healthy diet.

Veggies are rich in fiber and nutrients like magnesium, vitamin K, potassium and B vitamins. If you’re looking to incorporate more vegetables into your diet, we’ve got just the recipes to help you do so. From cauliflower tortillas to roasted beet hummus, these dishes will turn vegetables into your favorite part of any meal.