How to emotionally resist in a time of crisis

From Trump’s election to every of his most recent decisions, from numerous inland or foreign attacks by individuals, terrorists or government organizations to nuclear threats, from the recent alarming UN report about climate change to the sixth mass extinction, from state, police violence against minorities wether they are genderly, racially, or sexually based to the reinforcement of hate speech in various countries, the very idea of a better future has never been more delusional, more bleak. If we are differently exposed to these violences, some of us being incredibly more privileged than others, the very possibility to think about getting a long-term job, building a career, raising children, living an healthy and balanced life is, even for the ardent protectors of capitalism, almost impossible to imagine.

These despairing news are everywhere, getting more absurd, more shocking. Just a scroll down twitter or facebook is sufficient to give you an indigestion. Yet like many of us, I am very often drawn to them from morning till late in the night, partly because I think that it is my job as a journalist to stay in touch with what’s happening in my country or in the world despite how awful the news are, partly because of a kind of masochistic desire to remain convinced by the fear that we are, as the dalaï lama was putting it during a speech at the COP21 in 2015 “doomed”.

We respond to this series of emotional shocks everyday via shares, likes, angry emojis, we publish, re-post and watch them again. These shocks impact us. They generate fear, despair, but also uncontrolled, misguided anger or even hate. The question that seems essential in our time is not only how we can emotionally and physically survive a governance like Trump’s or Theresa May’s but a system that is producing on-going ecological, economical and social destruction without yielding to anxieties, depression or a form of paralysis?

Collective resistance are often of course the response that comes to mind. Many of our western narratives are presenting us with an ideal of resistance in «dark times», post-apocalyptic stories where wandering heroes are trying to disrupt and disentangle themselves from a corrupted and hyper-violent system. Yet, once we are done being horrified by how familiar the events in the Handmaid’s tale, Mr Robot or House of Cards are, after we’ve answered on troll or two on twitter, acknowledging the kind of resistance we want to achieve will be essential in the long run. Furthermore, we cannot be heroes all the time.

When I decided a few years ago to participate to my first civil disobedience action after being shaken to the core by a conference around climate change and capitalism with the participation of the journalist and activist Naomi Klein in Paris, something definitely changed. In the following years, this shift from observation to action highly contributed to the expansion of my political perspectives, questioned my own queer identity, my white and male privileges. It also allowed me to meet numerous extraordinary people to work with and it definitely lessened that sensation of doing nothing or not enough. This evolution is an on-going and imperfect process that has a tremendous importance today.

But it didn’t quiet down my anxieties. Learning and experiencing more vividly how tragically oppressive and destructive our current balance of powers made me also more fragile and easily stressed. I also realized that protests, gigantic marches, actions seem more and more rarely to disrupt the course of politics and that they are facing various political reactions, from more violence where people fighting for their rights and justice are attacked or turned into criminals, or an indifference indicating how entitled and divine our governments seem to think they are.

Often indeed, our resistance seem unable to affect governments or the targeted institutions. Often, it leaves us either exhilarated or on the contrary exhausted, emotionally empty and unable to enjoy the rest of your life, until anger comes back. It can also affects relationships with your loved ones, your friends and family. That’s how it worked for me, and I have to admit, still does sometimes.

So if our task is probably to resist for our own’s sake and the sake of the few probably privileged people that will be able to live on this planet for the next 60 years, the question of how we decide presently to engage in resisting is also essential.

First, it demands to relate differently to hope. As the writer Rebecca Solnit was putting it a year ago in a brilliant article for the Guardian.

It is important to say what hope is not: it is not the belief that everything was, is or will be fine .

It is a hope that is not necessarily focused on an immediate outcome but on the recognition that even what might appear as unsuccessful or minimal, symbolic actions, new narratives of resistance and empowerment can have repercussions we can never fully grasp or foresee in advance. It is a humble hope that cultivates specific imageries and ideals of revolutionary transformations without being certain that it will happen. It is also a hope that can coexist with grief but maybe also the difficult acceptance that this might the end of our world.

And if not ours, at least the end of what we think we know as a society. In a very powerful interview, the eco-philosopher and scholar of Buddhism, Joanna Macy related to this observation differently:

If we are going to go out, then we can do it with some nobility, generosity and beauty, so we do not fall into shock and fear.

She also had this inspiring quotation in mind by a korean monk :

Sunset can be beautiful too, not just sunrises .

During the last two years, I made a few trips on the East and West coast in order to interview LGBT and QTIPOC activists and artists for different magazines. Many aids activists wether in the States or in France were fueled by an enormous amount of anger whilst being confronted to a feeling of urgency, to a fear of the death of their worlds and communities. They were all insisting on the quality of the bonds and relationships that had been created in these very specific moments. They were evoking numerous groups, collective initiatives - wether they were physical, artistic, sexual or spiritual - that had been necessary to build resilience and keep experiencing joy together. These were formidable narratives to rely on, pointing out the necessity for us to care for each other and to create new ways of connecting to ourselves, to others wether they are human or non-human at a time of crisis.