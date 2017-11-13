How To Enjoy WhiskyFest While Keeping Your Liver And Your Dignity Intact

If you love whiskey (or whisky) (or for that matter whiskee or whiské or whiskie or however you want to spell it), entering the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis in New York City for WhiskyFest is like waking up in a toy store on Christmas morning. The most delicious drams, hundreds of them, beckon you left, right, and center for as far as the eye can see — which isn’t that far, given the crowds that show up every year. Favorite brands and never-heard-of-’ems, old faithfuls and new kids on the block, all there to be tasted by you. And don’t forget the seminars, hosted by some of the biggest names in the business, featuring impossibly rare whiskies that you’ll be bragging about to your cohorts for weeks if not years to come.

Only problem is, if you’re anything like me, you’ve only got one liver. And that liver is not going to be able to process 350 whiskeys without the aid of paramedics, or more likely a coroner. But fear not! I’ve been around the WhiskyFest block a few times, and lived (sometimes barely) to tell the tale. And I’m here to get you through this year’s Fest — which is Thursday, Nov. 18, tickets available here if you haven’t gotten yours yet — without making an ass of yourself. Believe me, you don’t want to be the bro on his knees hurling up hundreds of dollars of whiskey an hour after the doors open. Nor do you want to be the bro giggling and recording it for posterity on your phone. Listen to me and the same fate won’t befall you.

1. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. When you charge into that big, beautiful ballroom packed with high-end hooch, you’re gonna want to start drinking now. But slow down, Hoss. There’s plenty of time for drinking. Get some water. Get a little food to lay a base. Do a lap around the room and scope out the stuff you want to try. Then you can dive in, making surgical strikes on the brands you want to try, without unleashing a blitzkrieg on your liver.

2. Don’t drink anything you’ve drunk before. You can’t taste everything at WhiskyFest — believe me, I’ve tried. And I know it’s hard to pass up a brand ambassador offering you a Macallan 18. But WhiskyFest shouldn’t be about the stuff you know and love. It should be about discovering new favorites and finding out their stories from people who know what they’re talking about. It should be about listening to the great stories behind some of those brands. It should be about expanding your horizons, not going for what you know. Trust me on this.

3. Don’t wait on the Pappy line all night. Pappy Van Winkle makes terrific whiskey, of this there is no doubt. And it’s really hard to find, that’s for damn sure. And all the noobs who know anything about whiskey know that Pappy is, like, the holy grail. So why get stuck on a ridiculously long line with those doofuses waiting for an ounce of the stuff all night? Pappy is great, but there are so many other great bourbons and ryes to try at the Fest. By the time you finally get your couple of sips’ worth of Pappy, everyone else will be packing up.

4. Spring for the VIP tickets. If you’re the type who’s going to spend $275 running around a ballroom drinking booze for a few hours, you might as well cough up the extra bucks and get the really, really good stuff that’s only available for the first hour. And it’s less crowded. You’ll get great whiskey regardless, but there’s great and then there’s great.

5. Eat and hydrate! I can’t emphasize this one enough. Lay that base, ladies and gents. There is an enormous spread at WhiskyFest, and for a buffet it’s really quite good — you’ll find everything from baked ziti to sushi there, and of course it all tastes better as the evening wears on and you get the drunchies. But having something in your stomach before you start boozing, and plenty of water throughout the evening, will increase your dram-slamming stamina, and you’ll feel a lot better in the morning, too.

6. Don’t try multiple expressions of every whisky. I’m an accommodating sort, so I find it hard to say no when I go to a table to try, say, a 15-year-old whiskey I’ve been reading about, only to have the pourer say, “Well, don’t you want to try the whole range?” And before you know it, you’re drinking through half a dozen drams you didn’t really want in the first place. And I won’t even get into the whole “Don’t you want to try our vodka, too?” thing. When in doubt, opt out.

7. Oldest isn’t always best. Age ain’t nothin’ but a number, even with whiskey. A bigger number doesn’t mean it’s more awesome, it just means it’s spent a longer time in wood. Older whiskeys tend to be more tannic, with lots of pepper, tobacco and leather notes. If you’re a fan of lively, fruity whiskeys, a 20-year-old bourbon or a 40-year-old single malt may not tickle your fancy the way something younger might.

8. Ask questions. The folks at the booths aren’t just there to pour you their whiskeys, they’re there to tell you the brand’s story. Where it’s made, how it’s made, what makes it different from all other whiskeys. You’ll often find the folks who distill the stuff standing there, ready and willing to tell you anything you want to know. It’s a lot of fun, it’s a great way to make new friends, and you just might learn something, too.

9. Try to attend a seminar. There’s so much to do on the floor that it’s hard to tear yourself away to sit in a room and listen to whiskey people talk about whiskey while you could be out there quaffing sample after sample. But how often do you get to have industry legends like Heaven Hill’s Bernie Lubbers, Jim Beam’s Fred Noe (AND his son, Freddie) or Scotch whisky genius Steph Ridgway guide you through a tasting of whiskeys you won’t find anywhere, including on the floor at WhiskyFest? The atmosphere at the seminars is also a nice break from the floor, which can get pretty frenetic at its peak.

10. Don’t be an asshole. As mentioned above, if your bro is hurling his guts up after starting things off a little too enthusiastically, don’t record it and post it to social media. Don’t cut people in line. Someone says hello to you, say hi back. No random groping of strangers (something that’s happened to female friends of mine over the years). The rules are the same at WhiskyFest as they are in life. Being tipsy, in a room full of tipsy people, is no excuse for not maintaining your decorum.