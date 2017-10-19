How to Express Appreciation in a Millennial- Rich Workforce

In today’s business world Millennials are changing the way companies and their cultures operate from the inside out; actions are more purpose driven, approaches to customer service are more transparent and the way leaders interact with their team members is evolving to offer recognition with more substance than a simple “great job.”

And that last part may be more important than you realize.

Recognition from surrounding co-workers, as well as the leadership team, helps to drive the motivation for employees to work harder and think bigger. If your company needs to refresh their gratitude attitude, here’s how to do so:

Increased Responsibility

One of the best ways to show an employee you appreciate and admire the work they do is to give them more. I’m not talking about added work with no return but instead more responsibility to lead a new project, team or event. Nothing makes employees feel more trusted or valued than the opportunity to prove themselves to the boss and their associates.

Invest In Their Development

Consider having programs that work towards an incentive of reinvesting in your employees professional training and development. Companies around the world are seeing incredible returns simply by making access to education easier for their employees, helping to advance the success of the individual as well as the company.

Donate In Their Name

Conversely, some employers are recognizing excellence in their employees by donating to an employee’s cause for a job well done. While this doesn’t have to result in spending big bucks, it’s the act of giving to something that someone is invested in that translates into respect.

Additionally, with the increase of purpose-driven work from the Millennial generation, companies that are embracing this type of recognition incentive are perpetrating the type of company culture many are seeking today.

Reward With a Mental Health Day

While not every good deed or action can earn employees a day away from the office, CEO’s are initiating programs that allow employees to work toward a mental health day. Not only does this incentive cause employees to continuously work towards a goal, it offers them a day to recharge their batteries and find balance once their hard work has paid off.

Success and Opportunities

Finally, it’s important to remember one of the most fundamental principles for the newer generation: more opportunities for growth and success. Millennials want to know that their current position is only a catalyst for increased success and professional prospects- if earned, of course. Jennifer Speciale, Executive Recruiter for McKinsey & Company in New York City says, “Employees can’t be a 'shrinking violet,' waiting to be publicly recognized for efforts no matter how small. If they take action that leads to results, proving themselves, it sets up a situation of trust and of having a whole team ready to help continue succeeding.”

Speciale’s point is an essential one: your employees should focus on impact, not lip service. While positive (and constructive) feedback is essential, employees shouldn’t be motivated to work solely for the purpose of praise; the objective is to ensure the impact of that work. Ambition can be encouraged and impact developed by having a strong leadership team who can help mentor them.