How to Find the Best Real Estate for Your Franchise

Choosing a location for your franchise business isn’t as simple as finding a “for lease” sign in the window. Good landlords are selective when choosing tenants because the mix of co-tenants in any retail center could ultimately impact your success or lack thereof. To increase your chances of landing prime real estate, choose a franchise with a real estate brand identity, use a good tenant representative who understands the market, and make sure the franchisor provides support throughout the entire site selection and lease negotiation process.

The Importance of a Real Estate Brand

Landlords are looking for longevity. They want to lease to tenants that will stick around during the term of the initial lease and subsequent renewal periods. Landlords often provide a tenant Improvement allowance, and a good landlord would rather see you succeed versus simply churning space to anyone who’s able to execute a lease.

To help decide if a business will make it, landlords will look at the success of the brand, the support provided by the franchisor, the franchisor’s financials, and more importantly, the franchisee’s financials. Landlords don’t want tenants who don’t have enough capital to succeed.

Shopping centers and strip malls are always balancing a mix of products. For example, a landlord may be specifically looking for a sandwich brand, a coffee shop and a burrito restaurant. The desired product mix often depends on where the shopping center is located and what other businesses are nearby. This mix of co-tenants can become a critical part of your success, too. If the other tenants in the space have limited hours, say an insurance agency or a dental office, there might not be a compelling reason for prospective customers to visit the center at night if you’re the only business open past a certain time.

Franchisors can establish themselves as brands that are traffic drivers to the shopping center, especially if the brand can drive business during more than one daypart. Penn Station, for example, has about equal sales during lunch and dinner, making it a desirable tenant. National brands also help bring in more traffic than businesses consumers have never heard of, so many landlords favor chains.

The Importance of a Tenant Representative

Growing in any market requires a set strategy and real estate connections within the community. Real estate is a close knit world, and someone coming into the market who doesn’t understand or know who controls the properties is at a disadvantage. To this end, tenant representatives are aware of potential site opportunities before they ever become public. Prime locations are rarely available for lease. Instead, the landlord uses his or her network of tenant representatives to fill a space before the public even realizes a spot is open. This means using a tenant representative is critical to find and land the best locations.

Franchisees who use a tenant representative will be able to develop a pipeline of potential sites much quicker. A tenant representative knows and understands your brand and what you need in a space from square footage to visibility and everything in between. They can also help sell your brand to the landlord, explaining why it would be a good fit for the shopping center. This is especially helpful if you’re bringing a brand to a new market for the first time.

The Importance of Franchisor Support

As with all parts of buying into a franchise system, you’re paying for support from the franchisor, and that should include help with real estate. Franchisors should have knowledge from years of experience and know the best types of locations for their brand. Franchisors should also be active in the real estate communities where they are developing to establish the brand’s real estate identity and set up a network of tenant representatives they can recommend.

Some franchisors provide site analytics tools. Site analytics models look at thousands of data points instead of the dozen or so that are typically reviewed, minimizing guesswork out of what defines a great site. This allows franchisors to evaluate potential locations for franchisees from every angle and provide data to understand how the traded area may compare to the model. Combined with the insider knowledge of the tenant representative, site analytics can help a franchisee find the best possible location.

Once a franchisee selects a location, the franchisor may also provide tools to assist the franchisee in negotiating the lease. The franchisor should provide a lease analysis package that walks the franchisee through their options and includes insights learned over the years. The franchisee should use the information in that packet and their own real estate attorney to get the best lease terms. Penn Station utilizes a lease analysis that discusses common terms, studies potential pitfalls the franchisee should consider and helps the franchisee negotiate a more favorable lease. Remember what you negotiate today will cost you years in the long run if you’re willing to skip over clauses that have significant long-term financial implications.