How to Fix Up a Property Without Breaking Up a Marriage

Remodeling or rehabbing a property, whether it’s your home or an investment property, can be incredibly stressful. Adding your spouse to the mix doesn’t necessarily make the task any easier either. The inherent difficulties and complications that come with doing a remodel only exacerbate difficulties in a marriage, and trivial differences can quickly become monstrous conflicts if you’re not careful.

To help you keep from breaking up the band, here are four tips that should make things go smoother.

Agree Not to Disagree

There are going to be a lot of decisions to make in the coming weeks and months, and there’s going to be a lot of chaos if the two of you aren’t on the same page when you make them. This is going to require quite a bit communication, a lot of understanding, and a little bit of compromise. First, be sure you don’t make any decision without your partner’s input. It may take longer to get things settled this way, but it will save you a lot of headache after the fact.

Next, when you’re discussing details and decisions, be sure you’re sensitive to the ideas and requests of your partner. Their input is just as valid as yours, after all. And before you oppose them on a decision, ask yourself if it’s a hill you’re willing to die on. There’s no sense in coming to blows if you really didn’t care whether the paint was green or yellow in the first place.

Lastly, you’ll have a less painful experience if you and your partner promise not to go forward with any decision unless you’re in agreement.

Budget Wisely

It’s a pretty well-known fact that money squabbles can end marriages in a hurry, and there are few things a couple will do together that will be as expensive as remodeling. You can avoid much of the pain associated with the finances of the project by planning it thoroughly. Receive multiple quotes from contractors. Account for any permits that are needed, and any work that has to be done by a licensed professional. Get accurate prices for materials. And be sure to add a 15-20% cushion to deal with any surprises along the way.

Once you have a solid budget in place, stick to it. Changing plans in the middle of the process tends to bump up the cost, so the better you are at sticking to the plan, the closer you’ll be on track with your budget. And if you actually come in under budget when the project is done? Don’t be afraid to spend some of that difference on a celebratory dinner or similar date night. After all, you’ve earned it!

Know When to Call a Pro

Some tasks are outside your area of expertise, or beyond your capabilities. There’s a big difference between painting the drywall and installing a new breaker circuit. And be aware that a professional crew will likely finish the job faster, so if time is a concern on your project, you may actually save money that way as opposed to taking the slower route by doing it yourself.

Go to Your “Safe Place”

Even with the best planning and most effective communication, there’s going to be times when the stress is overwhelming. Have a place you and your spouse (together or separately) can go to recover, whether that’s an untouched room of the fixer-upper house during the remodel, your home (if it’s not the property being remodeled), the home of friends or family, or even a hotel. Get away from the mess and the stress when needed, and take time to reconnect as a couple. Remind each other that the remodeling won’t last forever—though the two of you just might, if you can survive this first.