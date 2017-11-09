How To Get A Job Using Social Media: 3 Personal Branding Mistakes You Can Use To Your Advantage

By Kage Spatz @KageSpatz

Strategist, Entrepreneur & CEO at Spacetwin

You already have a personal brand. Yes, I’m talking to you. That statement is not only for business owners and entrepreneurs. Anyone looking to get a job or anyone planning to look for a new job some day can also benefit from learning the latest trends in the hiring process. If you love your job but want to position yourself for a promotion then it is also important for you to understand how personal branding plays a role in your future.

Like it not, you are a walking business. Your one late night tweet, instagram post or facebook update from 3 months ago could be the difference between landing your dream job or having no job at all. But what if you are nowhere to be found online?

Mistake #1 -- You Are NOT Online

Most of us will admit we are surprised, maybe even impressed by that random person in our lives who has no online presence. They might claim it’s a way for them to stay safe in their careers. This is no longer the case.

In fact, your lack of participation on social media channels could be hurting your chances at getting hired. 57% of employers said they are less likely to interview a candidate they can't find online. Of course this is not always the case but if you are looking to increase your odds of getting an interview over the next candidate, getting yourself online is good place to start. When hiring for any position at any of my companies, I prefer to find an online presence for an applicant rather than silence.

Even more detrimental to your chances at obtaining the job you applied for could be an employer thinking they found you online but in reality it is someone else. Especially those with a common name should factor this into their strategy.

Your Advantage: Get Control of Your Digital Identity

Some of your fellow applicants are currently shutting down all of their social profiles and erasing any mention of themselves online. As we saw above, deleting your entire online presence could be interpreted by the employer as you having something to hide.

How can you use your personal brand as a tool to gain an advantage in the hiring process without having to sign up for 5 or more social media platforms? Invest in a professional website for your personal brand. Your new online home doesn’t have to be fancy to get the job done. You don’t have to blog or update it daily. As long as the information is correct, it’s presence online is always working in your favor by acting as a home base, introducing you to others while you’re not around. There are plenty of DIY platforms you can quickly learn to use and manage regularly on your own for $10-$20 per month.

By having your own website you are now able to take back full control over your digital identity. Employers will be less likely to make a mistake when they search for you because you’ll put the address to your personal website on your business card, all of your social profiles and have it listed on your resume.

In addition to helping everyone find you more easily, you can also use your site to tell your story and list your accomplishments. Remember, you are in control of your brand now. Show everyone who stops by your page who you really are and why you are so valuable to any company who decides to invest in working with you.

Mistake #2 -- Social Media Mayhem

Have you talked trash about your current or former employer online? Maybe you were treated poorly but there is no way for your next boss to know that for sure. Keep work drama private. This goes for talking about co-workers as well. Your next company doesn’t want someone to potentially talk bad about their brand or talk bad about their valued employees when you get tired of working for them either. 30% of employers have taken this into account, according to that CareerBuilder study.

Discriminatory comments made publicly had also been a deciding factor for 38% of those employers who decided not to hire a candidate based on the applicant’s social media profiles. 23% noticed profiles that linked themselves to criminal behavior. If this is you then it’s time to make mistake #1 (delete it all) so you can restart your social media profiles from scratch.

In all seriousness, if any of the above are potentially part of your personal brand, looking to earn an interview will be harder for you than most. To truly put the importance of your personal brand in perspective, 17% said that the applicant’s screen name being unprofessional was also a reason they didn’t give them a job.

Your Advantage: Living Your Brand, Your Personality

While some applicants might publicly brag about taking illegal drugs, you will use social media to display your passion for legal activities. Be open about your favorite activities, foods, movies, or anything you are passion about.

For example, I’m a huge hockey fan. You’ll see me mention the sport from time to time on some of my public profiles. If I were looking for a job, I definitely wouldn’t stop talking about how much I enjoy watching the Los Angeles Kings win and how satisfying it is to see the Anaheim Ducks lose. Although hockey has little to do with entrepreneurship, marketing and business strategy, it is still a part of who I am. My personal brand is who I am. Your personal brand is who you are.

Be yourself and those who align with you will connect. Maybe being open about the fact that you love to play guitar and videogames, for example, will help you connect with someone who can refer you to a new opportunity some day. Either way, you are immediately a more attractive candidate to a potential employer when they see you are actively being yourself. Anything you are passionate about is an important part of what makes you who you are and that is your personal brand.

While displaying a party animal lifestyle might lower your odds of getting hired at some companies, becoming a robot on social media can also hurt your chances. If the job you are hoping to get is in accounting, I guarantee none of your potential employers expect you to post about numbers all day, every day. They know that not all of your friends necessarily love numbers as much as you. Employers also know and realize it’s healthy to have friends, especially since they will expect you to get along with your future co-workers.

Increase your chances at getting hired by being yourself, by being your personal brand.

Mistake #3 – Unaligned Personal Brand

If you are looking for a job in a veterinarian’s office, do you think it would help if you mentioned or displayed your love for animals at some point? Let’s say you posted an average of 10 times per day but only talked about cars and never mentioned any type of animal once. Let’s also say that most of the time that lack of evidence didn’t sway a recruiter either way. What about the one time it does factor into a their decision? Wouldn’t you want to be prepared to have an edge over other candidates? If you never talk about something you say you’re passionate about, is it possible the employer thinks you were lying to get the job?

Aligning your personal brand with the job you desire can definitely help your chances in some instances. Another way most people are missing out on this opportunity is in their network.

Let’s say there is a position opening up at the local medical center but the demand is very high. The hiring professional in charge of narrowing down the applicants will likely look at your social media profiles (ie. Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, etc). What if they notice that 5 of those candidates are already connected on social media with those who either previously worked at their office or are currently working there? Do you think having those connections might make them a priority over you or someone else who doesn’t have any connections? According to a Linkedin study, 2 of the top 3 sources for most companies looking for new hires are 48% employee referrals and 40% social professional networks.

Your Advantage: Growing Yourself, Growing Your Brand

Believe it or not, some people, including myself have made some of their closest friends after first meeting on a social media platform. You don’t have to attend a conference and talk to strangers to connect yourself within an industry anymore.

As mentioned earlier, it is helpful to be yourself. If there is a job you want in the future in a specific field then start using social media to interact with people who are in the field or have a passion for it like you do. In addition to giving you an edge on a job hunt in that industry, learning from those who are already doing what you want to do some day will help you grow as person and as a future professional. Remember that when you grow, so does your personal brand.

Now when someone looks at your social profiles and notices you are communicating with those in the field you are applying to work in, you’ll look like a much more suitable candidate than someone who is either dormant online or lacks the presence of relevant content or connections in your desired field.

Bonus Mistake – Disorganized Resume

The reason for bringing up this additional mistake is that there is a way to improve the organization and professionalism of your resume by using a popular social media platform. Creating a Linkedin profile is essentially filling out an organized online resume that you can easily print out to use in the real world.

You can also use your profile to apply for jobs through the Linkedin platform or through many third party job boards that also support ability to send in your resume using your Linkedin profile. Invest as much time as it takes to create a resume that best represents where you are coming from and what you have to offer. This is not a replacement for having a website for your personal brand, it is simply another tool at your disposal.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Your New Advantage – Personal Brand Awareness

We didn’t touch on every potential mistake or every possible solution. Keep in mind that each company has it’s own policies when researching potential new hires.

Use the contents of this article as a simple tool to remind yourself to be more aware of how social media is beginning to play a much larger role in the hiring process. By being aware of these common mistakes, you can potentially give yourself an edge over a fellow candidate by making some of the necessary changes we talked about.

Remember that when you grow both personally and professionally, so does your personal brand. Interact with your passion, share your authentic self with the world and open your network to new possibilities.