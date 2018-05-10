Jet Just Launched Its Own Apple Store With Some Incredible Deals

If you’re on a time crunch to find a perfect Mother’s Day gift that’ll still arrive on time, it’s your lucky day.

Amazon competitor Jet, owned by Walmart, just announced an easy way to save on Apple products this Mother’s Day. Jet is now an authorized reseller of Apple products and accessories, which means you can snag Mac, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, iPhone as well as Beats by Dre accessories at the same time you’re stocking up on everyday essentials like groceries and toilet paper.

You’ll also see suggestions on Jet’s Apple store for compatible accessories for Apple devices, something that’s not normally available for Apple resellers who also sell third-party accessories.

Because of the news, Apple fans shopping on Jet can save serious dough when bundling certain Apple products and accessories, but procrastinators take note. The sale ends May 23, so browse now if you’ve been eyeing a new iPhone X or need a new pair of Airpods before your summer vacation, because you could save as much as $300.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple deals on Jet: