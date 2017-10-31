How to Get Co-Workers to Buy Into Your Proposals

How do you get your managers/co-workers to buy-in your new ideas? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Tami Rosen, Vice President of People at Quora, on Quora:

Getting buy-in on a new idea can be a difficult and lengthy process regardless if it is your co-workers or managers. If done well, it can really make a difference for the company, your team and for your career. People who are effective at getting buy-in usually are immersed in their idea fully, have strong influencing skills, don't stop at “no” (persistent), have patience, and are willing to take feedback to revise their plan.

Here are some suggestions on how to approach getting buy-in:

First, you need to research all possibilities around your idea. That includes considering all the things that can go wrong if the idea went into effect. You have to become the expert on the thing you are trying to get others to do and know the pros and cons so you can address any push back that you may get.

Second, you need to test your idea out by talking to others or hosting a pilot to see if it actually will work or be valuable. Without this, you limit your ability to persuade your co-worker or manager of the idea because you have no evidence to help convince them of the potential success. Through testing your idea, you will also know where things need to be improved or what needs to be changed to make it successful. Inevitably by testing your idea out, others will start to buy in like your co-workers which many times helps when sharing with managers who may ask if others would benefit from the idea or agree with it.

Third, you need to practice your pitch. In doing so, you need to think through all the possible objections that your manager and/or co-workers could have about your idea. Also, it is worth thinking through the audience and what they would want to hear in order to accept your idea. With practice, you will be ready to handle the difficult questions and have thoughts on ways to convince them that the idea is a good one.

Fourth, you need to be willing to accept defeat in the moment but not in the long run. If you still believe it is worth pursuing, go back to the drawing board and try again. Don’t give up!! Sometimes timing is everything. Just because your idea did not gain traction in that moment doesn’t mean it won’t in the future. Keep in it in your back pocket for when the moment is right.

Ultimately, getting buy-in on an idea is the art of communicating with influence. It takes time, patience, and perseverance.

In my career, I have had countless examples of trying to pitch an idea to a co-worker and or manager. I have found that patience and persistence usually pays off. While you don’t always get your idea accepted, you do learn a lot about what will work and what won't. Surfacing ideas also helps to trigger better ideas across your team and pushes the status quo. So even if your idea does not get the buy in that time, it may help the team do something better or come up with an even better solution.