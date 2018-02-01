Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are themselves relatively tight-lipped about their personal lives, the secret to getting Kate Middleton’s gorgeous, lustrous locks isn’t anymore.

Thanks to a since-deleted Instagram post this week from Kate’s personal hair stylist, we now know just how many products it takes to get those royal-ready locks, and it’s a lot. Thirteen brushes, six combs, three curling irons and two blow dryers, to be exact. That’s in addition to an array of styling products and finishing serums.

Among them are some surprisingly affordable drugstore brands like L’Oréal’s $11 extra strong hairspray. The product most likely responsible for taming Kate’s nonexistent flyaways is Kiehl’s $16 Creme With Silk Groom.

Though it sounds like an unusually large number of hair tool and products for one person, it’s not that unusual for a traveling stylist to overpack with multiple options. The news of Kate’s haircare routine comes just as it’s revealed that she donated 7 inches of her well-maintained locks to charity this week.

For those interested in getting Kate’s trademark waves for themselves, here are a few of the products revealed in her hair stylist’s photo:

1 L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray ($10) Amazon Get it here

2 Kiehl's Creme With Silk Groom for adding lustrous shine and smooth texture Sephora Get it here

3 Large round brushes to create long curls and loose waves while blow drying ($17) Amazon Get one here

4 Living Proof's Full Dry Volume Blast ($20) Amazon Get it here

5 Paddle brushes for maintaining smooth, sleek, long locks ($7) Amazon Get one here

6 A Diva Professional Styling Intelligent Digital Argan Tong ($57) Beauty Expert



Get one This curling iron is infused with argan oil, so it's perfect for routinely heat-damaged locks. It smooths flyaways, shines strands, and provides "a kinder styling experience." Sign us up.Get one here

7 Small round brushes for framing the face with loose waves while blow drying ($14) Amazon Get one here

8 A tapered curling wand to create different sized curls and waves ($48) Amazon Get one here

9 Charles Worthington's Volume & Bounce Texturising Spray ($10) Boots If you're ordering from outside the U.K., you might be hard-pressed to find this salon essential. Get it at Boots for about $10.

10 Boots Essential Unperfumed Hairspray ($3) Boots Get it here