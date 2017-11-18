By: Rachel Zuckerman, University of Iowa Student Body President 2016-17

1. Leadership training: People often assume that student leaders just naturally know how to lead others, but it is a skill that needs to be developed and matures with experience. For most people, their student government role will be the highest leadership position they’ve ever held with the most responsibility and public scrutiny. To prepare myself for all of this, I spent a lot of time reading about leadership. I even put together packets of leadership and management articles for some of my executives to read so they could better lead their teams, which enhances the output of the entire organization.

There is so much excellent writing about leadership out there. Here are a few of my favorites, though I am sure I am not even scratching the surface. Like with anything else these days, if you have a question about leadership, Google it.

2. Set clear expectations: One of the most repeated lessons you will find in leadership/management literature is the importance of setting clear expectations. Accountability is crucial, but you cannot hold people accountable for responsibilities they do not know they have or have not agreed to. I don’t know about you, but in our organization, expectations were fairly unclear before we went through an intense, time-consuming, process of writing out job responsibilities for each executive position. Our job descriptions were previously just a short paragraph that loosely described the purpose of each role. We added detailed, bullet-pointed lists of high-level and day-to-day responsibilities to each position description so people would know what they are signing up for before even interviewing. Once the basics are established, you and your team can look creatively at ensuring responsibilities match well with the team’s strengths, but it does wonders to at least start from a place of common understanding.

It is also critical to follow-up and ensure expectations are being met. Of course, this can be difficult to navigate when working with student leaders, rather than full-time professionals. Students face endless competing demands, from group projects to other student organizations, and there are times that things will slip through the cracks. Be understanding, but also be sure to have a warning system or something in place to ensure it doesn’t become the norm.

3. Be results-driven: Duh, right? While this may seem obvious, it isn’t always as clear as it should be. Again, I don’t know about your organization, but in ours it was not very clear that we were expected to be productive and results-oriented. Many people felt that student government was a place for smart students to dress nice and talk fancy at weekly meetings. Even if your SGA members do not think like this, there’s a good chance the student body feels that way about you if they aren’t seeing the results of your work. Poor public opinion will lessen the likelihood that students see SGA as a resource and will hurt your ability to work with campus leaders.

This may require a paradigm shift and role clarification. Find the messaging that works best for your team. We talked a lot about how Senators needed to be responsive to their constituents. As we became more responsive to student concerns, more people brought issues to our attention. Use every opportunity you have to remind people why it is important to remain focused and results-driven. You can lead a session at the Welcome Retreat, remind people during your President’s Report at Senate meetings, and hang signs around the office. It’s all about developing an organizational culture.

4. Keep track of your accomplishments: The SBP before me started the practice of producing a mid-year and end-of-the-year report, and we were excited to continue it. We found that the end of the first semester, approximately halfway through our year, was an important time to check-in and evaluate if we were happy with our performance and what should be different moving forward. Each report included projects that were complete, in progress, and stalled for reasons outside of our control. At the end of first semester, we took special care to evaluate where we were at relative to our platform and set in motion plans to complete the platform by the end of the year. In many ways, the reports became self-imposed accountability measures. Additionally, the end-of-the-year report becomes a great transition document for the next administration. It fosters institutional memory and prevents projects that were halfway done from falling through the cracks.

5. Remember you only have one year: We all know that the years fly by in college. One day you’re a freshman and then you blink and you’re a senior. Student government goes by fast, too. Never stop reminding yourself that your term is only one year. All year I had my computer background set to a photo that said, “You don’t want to look back and know you could’ve done better.” My VP and I also kept a countdown on the whiteboard in our office. It’s helped keep time in perspective.

6. Connect your team members with decision-makers: As President, you will be given significant access to campus and community decision-makers. Do not hoard the spotlight. One of our most significant achievements happened when we brought our Sustainability Director, Shelby, to a meeting meant traditionally just for the UISG President and Vice President. She was able to pitch a proposal for campus-wide composting to the University President that was getting stalled at lower levels. He immediately agreed that the project should move forward and gave his endorsement. If you’re interested, read more about the process here.

7. Find your champions: Every team has champions. The people who work hard, develop creative solutions, and inspire others around them. Identify these people early and cherish them. Empower them and tell them you are grateful for their contributions as often as possible. If this doesn’t happen, they will likely burnout and you will lose a lot of passion and potential when they leave the organization.

8. Look for inspiration in others: I often pointed to the good work of other Big Ten schools to inspire my own team. ABTS and NCLC conferences energized me because what I learned from other schools helped me reimagine what was possible for my own organization. Additionally, I lived by the motto “don’t reinvent the wheel.” If our peers are already doing something exceptional, let’s save time and energy by reproducing it on our own campus.

9. Lead by example: There’s nothing more important than leading by example. You can’t ask your team to put in long hours and late nights if you aren’t willing to do so. Ask yourself daily how your actions are moving the student body forward. People will feel inspired and join you. However, beware this approach can make it difficult to remember self-care. You have to model self-care, too, so try to find the balance that works for you.