How to Get Unstuck

The easiest way to get unstuck in life is to surround yourself with unstuck people.

Or to surround yourself with people who regularly move forward.

People who move forward, who leave their comfort zones and who grow help pull you forward if you feel stuck. You need to reach out. You may need to take a few steps. But rocking folks will quickly and easily inspire you to get off of your duff and to help people, to serve people, to follow your fun and to grow.

The secret is to remove folks whose sole purpose is to keep you stuck. Unhappy people, who want company for their misery.

Unclear folks, who want to keep you with them in their lack of clarity, trying to hold you back because if you get clear and grow, they fear you will leave them behind. Which of course, you will.

The toughest decision to make is to be free because bound folks you may be friendly with may try to keep you from being free, to keep you bound, because it’s in their best interest to have a sounding aka complaining board.

Your job or intent is to get unstuck by following your fun, by leaving your comfort zone, by doing things mainly from love, not fear, and by surrounding yourself with and befriending only folks who are unstuck. Dynamic people. Loving people. People of service. Generous people. Uplifting people.

Energetic dynamos give you shining examples of how to push the limits.

Being surrounded by loving, empowered people rubs off on you. Eventually. Or maybe immediately.

Practical Tip

Take a few moments to figure out if you are stuck or not. You’ll know. Be honest with yourself.

If you do feel stuck, let go the energetic anchors. Could be people. Could be things. Could be activities. You’ll know who and what to release.

Replace with inspired, loving, empowered people. Fill your day with activities you feel passionate about. Let go the old and worn out. Learn the art of surrender.

Seeing folks who move freely from one moment to the next because they lovingly follow their passion inspires you to do the same.

Like a free flowing, roaring rapids, their energy will pick you up when you seem to be stuck, and flagging.

Self Help eBook