10/13/2017 04:29 pm ET

How To Get Your Home Guest Ready For The Holidays

'Tis the season for hospitality.

By Amanda Pena
svetikd via Getty Images

It’s okay to admit that while the holidays are typically a time of joyous celebration with family and friends, they can also be a bit stressful because of the number of guests coming and going.

Although you can’t fix that entire upstairs bathroom in time for the approaching holiday season, small home decor refreshes here and there can make a huge difference toward making your guests comfortable throughout the holidays (even those unexpected 1 a.m. visits from the in-laws).

Here are 10 ways to get your home guest ready ahead of the holidays, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Make your doorway the gateway to hospitality
    Etsy
    Brighten up the exterior of your home with a fun wreath, like this red twig wreath from Etsy, and this antler doormat from allmodern.com.
  • 2 Create extra storage space with a coat rack
    Wayfair
    Get this one for less than $30 at Wayfair.
  • 3 Avoid basic questions guests are afraid to ask
    Etsy
    Instead of having your guests read the house rules or wifi password off some crumpled piece of paper, get this inexpensive and customizable chalkboard from Etsy to display all the answers to questions that guests may have.
  • 4 Create a toiletry kit for guests
    Amazon
    You can put one together for each guest, or you can buy this pre-made one on Amazon
  • 5 Cozy up their private space
    Parachute
    Nothing makes a guest feel more at home than comfy sheets. Shop these sateen sheets at Parachute and top it off with this on-sale throw from allmodern.com.
  • 6 Accessorize with a new dining set
    Food 52
    New, but inexpensive, dining ware can make all the difference when it comes to setting the table for the holidays. Get this flatware set at Food52.
  • 7 Fill your home with holiday scents
    Amazon
    These diffusers last longer than a candle and you can get a variety of essential oils. Get it on Amazon.
  • 8 Get into the holiday spirit
    Wayfair
    Get this pine garland at Wayfair.
  • 9 Save space with storage hacks
    Nexera Allure Storage Bed
    This storage bed is on-sale for less than $300, and is the perfect solution for when you're lacking space. Get it at Houzz.
  • 10 Personalize each guest's experience
    Etsy
    Shop these place cards on Etsy here.

