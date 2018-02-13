How To Get Your Taxes Done For Free

While all VITA sites use the same IRS software and guidelines, the client experience varies. Some locations require appointments, while others take walk-ins. Hours of operation often depend on the availability of volunteers.

The closer it gets to April 15, the higher the demand on VITA site services. To avoid waiting, act sooner rather than later. It may be faster to use the File Free program with a VITA volunteer on hand to answer questions as needed, but your wait time may vary with demand.

One thing that won’t vary is the training program and certification test that all VITA program volunteers must go through. Even volunteers who aren’t handling returns but serving in the capacity of greeters and receptionists must pass a test on ethics and confidentiality.

Not Every Tax Situation Can Be Handled. VITA and TCE volunteers are able to deal with many tax situations, but they typically can’t prepare returns with significant investment income. While they can certainly handle bank interest, more complicated scenarios ― including returns with rental income ― may be referred to a paid tax professional.