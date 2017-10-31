How to Grow an Innovation Economy (and create jobs)

Economic growth, and meaningful job creation, in the US is a matter of increasing the skilled labor proportion of the workforce, raising entrepreneurial capacity to meet excess capital reserves, and not neglecting basic science and engineering research.

Lots of politicians talk about job creation and economic growth, but miss crucial factors.

One Paragraph of US Economic History

In the mid 1900's the US was a manufacturing powerhouse, GDP growth was strong, and wages rose along with earnings. As time went on, and globalization stepped into higher gears, the US transitioned into a service economy. In a service economy, productivity gains are much harder to come by (advances in artificial intelligence are changing this today), and so real GDP growth stalled. It is still stalling, but something interesting began in the last twenty years.

Google went from fledgling Stanford startup to multi-billion dollar advertising colossus. Amazon took Jeff Bezos from middle class programmer to richest man in the world. Startups are reaching billion dollar valuations faster than ever. In the last two decades we put a computer on every remaining desk and in everyone's pocket, we are electrifying transportation, and dreaming of space travel again. Welcome to the Innovation Economy.

We have yet to learn how to live in an innovation economy, much less how to invest in one, or regulate one. The following are my suggestions having played a crucial role in scientific innovation, being educated in economics, and having built a business from the ground up.

Three Important Factors in Growing the US Innovation Economy

First, we must increase the portion of the US labor force that is skilled. At the current GDP per capital, with the debt levels we have, it's no wonder that people are struggling to pay for healthcare. There are no if, ands, or buts about it. In order to afford an upper middle class lifestyle, we must move up the value chain as a workforce. Importantly, companies continue to have vacancies they can't fill, and they're not vacancies in unskilled labor. They are data science and programming jobs, engineering staff, research positions. Companies are in need of marketing expertise, and better leadership among managers. We must boost the workforce fitness level across the country to meet the demands of today's modern industry.

Just as there are jobs waiting for people who can develop the skills, there are stockpiles of capital waiting to be invested with entrepreneurs who have the capabilities and business ideas. Every time I hear, "My startup was growing so fast, I had to drop out of school" I think to myself, that should be the graduation criteria of an entrepreneurship program! If you completed an entrepreneurship program, and that didn't happen to you, you have not graduated yet! You have failed.

If the entrepreneurial engine is strong, and we can keep the proportion of our workforce that are in high skilled jobs well above 50%, we will have profits enough to reinvest on the entrepreneurial side, we will have enough tax revenue to handle social services, and maybe, just maybe, we can start paying down the debt, and building up reserves.

There is a third piece. The reason entrepreneurs in an innovation economy can build new startups is because there are engineers and scientists paving the way for them. Scientific discovery creates new knowledge, and engineers take that new knowledge and build new technology. That's where smartphones and solar panels came from. It's not just the idea, it's the hard won insights of researchers that power the innovation economy. The third and most important piece is not to neglect basic science and engineering research.