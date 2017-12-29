HOW TO HANDLE A BITCOIN-CRAZED RELATIVE: NEW YEAR’S ADVICE
By Brendan Lemon
You asked if I’d care to invest
In Bitcoin, this new currency
Our lives would be dazzlingly blessed
With yields from this crypto mon-ey
With excellent odds for success
This asset and its steady rise
Had such sterling prospects you guessed
Despite its intangible guise
No bank would ensure against loss
Of money pledged should value fall
Was it merely bright online dross
Not gold with a worth backed by all?
You’d not steer me ill, so you said
No cause for fear, full grounds for hope
No need to go into the red
If I declined, I’d be a dope
But I recalled some ages back
You scoffed at the potential trouble
Derivatives: we took a crack
Have you now forgotten that bubble?
Why turn down the dazzling allure
You’d press on with this latest scheme
Your tech friends were bound to assure
We’d strike it rich: fulfill a dream
Let’s hazard the risk, go all in
And, after all, what’s a few thou
When offered a real chance to win
C’mon, you said, cough up right now
You sensed that I might be perplexed
You knew that big risk I abhorred
Unfazed, you sent me one more text:
“While you dither, bro, prices soar.”
Two years have flown since that exchange
You’ve bought a house, added some land
You ping me from your driving range:
“The price has now hit eighteen grand”
You put in and made several mil
You tell me and peal forth a laugh
Your riches still give you a thrill
Your earnings have flown off the graph
You ask if I’d like a fat loan
You’ve got so much bright currency
I almost drop my Android phone
Amused by your offer to me
Don’t worry, I say, I’ll survive
I doubt that I’m going to fall flat
In fact, I am starting to thrive
Oh, really, you say, why is that?
When you splashed out for your big fix
My money was not badly spent
I bought ample shares of Net-flix
This year, it’s up fifty percent!
And unlike the fruit of your deal
Secured nowhere on God’s green earth
My stock shares are treated as real
And Bitcoin: what’s its true net worth?
So Happiest New Year, old sport
I’d like us to have a golf game
I promise to lend you support
When “currency” goes up in flame!