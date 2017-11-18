How to Have a Tough Talk With HR About Toxic Team Members

How do I effectively convey to human resources that my coworkers are toxic and I wish to resign?originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Heather Spruill, HR Manager, on Quora:

If you plan to resign, but you'd like to bring the concerns you have about this team to the attention of HR, submit a gracious written resignation including the effective date, and then ask for an exit interview. That is the right context for discussing your observations, and would be a kind gesture, since you will not benefit from the improvements that arise from your feedback.

If what you really mean to say is that you're unhappy, and wish that this thing with your coworkers would stop so that you could continue working there comfortably, my first piece of advice is to ask better questions:

How can I ask for help in addressing the concerns I have about my coworkers?

What can I do to a part of the solution?

In this case, bringing up resignation becomes a (rather ineffective and frankly tiresome) substitute for expressing that you're unhappy. You'll get better results if you can more clearly define the problem.

If you're serious about staying and working things out, I recommend that you start by constructively discussing your concerns with your own manager. Talk about real examples, be honest about your own role in the team's culture, and ask for feedback and assistance.

Be prepared to contribute your own ideas for solutions - don't just drop the problem on the manager's lap. Saying things like “everyone here is so unprofessional” or “I'm sick and tired of the crap around here!” will not help improve things. Be specific, give examples, and consider the ways in which you can help encourage and model the changes you'd like to see in the team dynamics.

Remember that this is just a job. Your coworkers’ shenanigans don't need to matter if they're not interfering with your ability to work on your own tasks. Feel free to ignore annoying social nonsense.

Harassment and unethical behavior is a different story, and needs to be reported.

If you've already spoken with your manager, and your attempts to resolve the problem haven't been successful, you can speak with the appropriate member of the HR staff to get some fresh ideas. If bad behavior or poor management is a factor, they can help address that. They can also help you see the situation more objectively, which can help you decide whether you want to stay and try to work on things or call it a bad fit and look for new opportunities.