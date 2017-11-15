How to Have Your Best Year Ever in 2018

As we get deeper into fall, and with Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon, I inevitably start to think about the upcoming year. My business is always slower during this time and I find it to be an ideal opportunity to do some planning and focus on what I want out of my business and personal life.

I would like to share with you the basic planning framework that has worked well for me over the past twenty years. This 4-step system is a combination of things I have picked up through the years that I hope you will find useful as we approach the start of 2018.

1) Reflection

Put some quiet time aside to reflect on the goals you achieved this year. What went well? Take a moment to celebrate your success and think specifically about the progress you made during the current year. Too often we are busy comparing ourselves to others, looking to solve the latest problem or setting ever higher goals or budgets to hit without stopping to reflect on the progress we have actually made. I am guilty of this type of thinking but in recent years have become better at celebrating success with my team before charging off after new and bigger goals.

2) Balance

After the celebration is complete I take time and give some thought to four distinct areas:

· Intellectual - Work & Continuous Learning

· Physical - Health & Fitness

· Social - Family & Friends

· Spiritual - Reflection & Service

When thinking about what areas are important to you try to give each equal weight. Inevitably there are times when one area needs more attention but making time for all areas helps you be proactive in living the life you want. I know it’s all too easy to get wrapped up in reacting to what is happening around you or responding to other people’s priorities. I have found that setting at least two goals for each area is a great way to find and maintain balance. To get the goal setting started here are some questions you might ask yourself:

· Where could I improve next year?

· What targets did I miss and why?

· How can I close gaps in the next twelve months?

3) Resources

Once you have an outline of your top 10 goals it’s time to review the resources needed to get you where you want to go.

Required resources usually fall under three categories: People, Money and Time. Do you need to hire someone new with a specific set of skills and experience? Do you have enough cash to pursue a business growth strategy or go on that much needed holiday? Finally, are you carving out the time needed to work on growth strategies and planning ahead versus getting stuck in the cycle of putting out each and every new fire?

4) Accountability

After you have answered your resource questions it’s time to start developing plans with specific timelines. I have found that writing down and then sharing my goals with others helps to make me more accountable. Who can you look to for help with staying the course? I joined a peer group made up of business owners who meet monthly. Not only does the group help me with accountability but their feedback has helped me in other areas of my business. If you can find a mastermind group I highly recommend doing so, however, sharing your goals with your assistant, coworker, spouse or a friend can be highly effective as well. You’ll find that once you have shared your goals with another you are much more likely to follow through. Discussing your plans can also help you identify something you may have over looked and can provide you with a different perspective.

Conclusion

I hope you find this to be a useful outline as you plan ahead for 2018. The most important thing is to take action. Nothing beats taking specific steps when pursuing your life goals. You will inevitably make mistakes along the way but remember, as long as you are moving forward you are making progress.