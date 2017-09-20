How To Help The Victims Of The Central Mexico Earthquake

First responders and residents began digging through the rubble on Tuesday afternoon after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Mexico City.

The violent shaking toppled dozens of buildings throughout the country’s capital and the surrounding areas, leaving more than 230 people dead. Among the victims were 21 children and four adults who were at the Enrique Rebsámen elementary school at the time of the tremblor, according to The Guardian.

Aquí el momento donde un edificio, al parecer en la Colonia Roma colapsa. pic.twitter.com/rAYKX0lJjm — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017

Así se sintió el sismo en la redacción de https://t.co/yZhRO4eZHB pic.twitter.com/V4694bCDJT — Milenio.com (@Milenio) September 19, 2017

Mexico is still recovering from a magnitude 8.2 earthquake, the strongest one the country has felt in 100 years, which hit the southern coast just two weeks ago. Tuesday’s temblor also fell on the 32nd anniversary of the magnitude 8.0 earthquake that struck Mexico City in 1985, killing thousands.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, President Enrique Pena Nieto said authorities were focused on rescuing those who were still trapped in the rubble or in need of medical attention. But many others will require assistance in the coming weeks and months.

Here’s how you can help.

1. Donate money or supplies

Rescue, volunteer and emergency aid organizations will need as many resources as possible. Organizations including UNICEF Mexico and UNICEF U.S.A., the Mexican Red Cross and Brigada de Rescate Topos, a local disaster relief volunteer organization, are looking for monetary donations.

You can also donate to groups using crowdfunding sites, including Global Giving and GoFundMe, which has created a specific landing page for all verified Mexico donation pages. Actress Selma Hayek, who was born in Mexico, has also launched her own fundraising campaign for UNICEF to help the victims of the Mexico earthquakes.

Nonprofits on the ground in Mexico City will need supplies, including water, batteries, medicine, food and canned goods. If you’re in central Mexico, you find a list of local donation collection centers here.

Ponemos a disposición la siguiente cuenta bancaria para apoyar con donativos económicos. #Sismo #CDMX pic.twitter.com/vgn8x28FLl — Cruz Roja Mexicana (@CruzRoja_MX) September 19, 2017

CENTRO DE ACOPIO



Plaza Cibeles Colonia Roma. Urge lo siguiente:



Agua

Medicinas

Pilas

Medicinas (foto) #Terremoto #sismo pic.twitter.com/aORwwf2krd — Diego Andrade (@diego_a72) September 19, 2017

2. Share emergency information on social media

Social media has proven to be an important tool during large-scale natural disasters. People in Mexico are using this public Google document to list the names of those who have been rescued. Google also opened its People Finder feature, which helps collect information on victims.

Tweets and Facebook posts with information on open hospitals and shelters were also useful for those affected by the earthquake.

Hospitales que están recibiendo a la gente en urgencias.

Ayúdenme a difundir por favor,#FuerzaMexico #PrayForMexico pic.twitter.com/SXIE6ZcD6a — Hellen Sabina.🍃 (@HellenGarcia201) September 19, 2017

A list of those rescued from a collapsed building in the earthquake. Many people are still missing. Their relatives can do nothing but wait. pic.twitter.com/kPonu5Osal — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) September 20, 2017

#AlMomento Lista preliminar de personas rescatadas del edificio ubicado en Álvaro Obregón #286 tras el #sismo en la #CDMX. pic.twitter.com/FQwQx9Up6J — Locatel CDMX (@locatel_mx) September 20, 2017

Si deseas sumarte como voluntario para ayudar a los afectados por el sismo asiste al #ERUM de @SSP_CDMX >> https://t.co/GwrFolhE8Y — SSP CDMX (@SSP_CDMX) September 19, 2017

Niños encontrados con vida en la escuela Enrique Rebsamen, difundan por favor #Sismo pic.twitter.com/5hdJqVWpqk — Jorge Cuevas 8⃣ (@yosoyelocho) September 19, 2017

3. If you live in or around Mexico City...

Make your WiFi connection public so that victims and families may get in touch with each other. If you are a medical professional or have experience with architectural engineering, find a disaster zone where your expertise may be utilized.

If you cannot provide professional medical experience, rescue organizations are asking that you stay out of disaster areas for your own safety and the safety of victims who are injured or trapped.

Se necesita atención médica y expertos en estructuras. Asiste al más cercano. Los demás voluntarios abstenerse por seguridad de todos. pic.twitter.com/PxHHduiZyX — Topos México (@topos) September 19, 2017