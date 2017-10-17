How To Ignite A Bidding War In The Fall Real Estate Market

The fall real estate market has become synonymous with tempered expectations, at least as they compare to their summer counterparts. If for nothing else, it’s this time of the year where activity starts to slow down, and regions across the country prepare for the upcoming colder months, but I digress. There is nothing that says those in the housing market need to temper their own expectations, especially when the industry has been so hot for so long. I maintain that this fall real estate market can be great for those that participate, and sellers are no exception.

Despite the active summer months having come and gone, sellers don’t need to settle on price points that have become ubiquitous with clearance fall pricing. In fact, there are a few tricks that sellers can implement to potentially increase the offers they receive. Namely, starting a bidding war could work heavily in favor of today’s sellers. If you are interested in starting a bidding war for your property this fall, may I recommend the following?

1. Price Your Home To Move

Pricing your home to move is far from revolutionary, but necessary for starting a bidding war, nonetheless. What many people may not realize, however, is that pricing a home to move may actually fetch them a larger bid. If for no other reason, pricing a home slightly under its true market value should capture the attention of more prospective buyers and create an inherent sense of competition. And what is demand if not for one of the primary principles of economics? It stands to reason that competition, or better yet demand, can actually drive up the price of a property if it was priced at an attractive rate to begin with. You see, in setting a slightly lower price point — one that is somewhere in the neighborhood of five percent less than the home’s true market value — more people will be interested in the subject property. Said interest, in the hands of a trained real estate agent, can actually serve to drive up impending bids, as prospective buyers will be more inclined to offer more in hopes of landing what was originally a great deal.

In order to price your home just right, proceed to evaluate similarly sized homes within close proximity to your own. Otherwise known as “comps” or “comparables,” these homes are the closest representation of what you can expect your home to be worth. Comps are also what interested buyers will compare your home to when they start shopping in your neighborhood. At the very least, comps will give you a good idea of how much you should sell for, but I digress. The idea is not to sell your home for as much as the cops you pull, but rather slightly less. That way, buyers will view your home as a deal, and more shoppers will gravitate towards it. Remember, it’s the demand you want to work with. The more people interested in your deal, the more likely a bidding war will start.

To tip the scales even slightly more in your favor, don’t forget to consider those that will start their shopping online. I recommend paying special considerations to online search parameters, as most people will initiate their home searches online. In other words, fine-tune your price point so that it can be found easily in generic searches.

2. Set A Deadline For Offers

In the event you are looking to start a heated bidding war in the months leading up to the winter real estate market, I suggest setting a deadline for offers to be submitted. In creating a window of opportunity for offers to be made, sellers can fabricate a sense of urgency; one that will entice buyers to act sooner rather than later. It’s the same concept you have probably seen while shopping online. By instilling a sense of urgency with a limited time to submit offers, more people will be inclined to act with more decisiveness, and perhaps even increase their offer just to make sure they get the deal. Remember, people won’t want to miss out on the deal you are presenting them if you priced it right.

It is worth noting, however, that setting a deadline for offers to be submitted isn’t without a very significant caveat, in that it’s not always a good idea. Namely, it’s not a good idea to set a timeline on offers if there is lower than average demand in your neighborhood. In fact, setting a deadline for offers in an area where you are likely to receive very few can be damaging to your home selling efforts. That said, it’s a great idea in an area where you can expect a lot of interest and high demand. Remember, a sense of urgency will only work if there is someone to feel it. So if you are confident in your area’s demand, go ahead and set a deadline on the offers you will see; you may just find people are willing to offer more as a result.

3. Don’t Underestimate The Power Of Photography

Again, the secret to sparking a bidding war is in creating demand. It’s worth noting, however, that demand can arise from more places than one. The catalyst for demand is no longer relegated to in-person visits; it’s just as easy to create it online. That said, you need to do your best to make your home attractive to both physical visitors and internet onlookers. While an aesthetically nice curb appeal can get the job done in person, internet expectations are best set another way: photography.

Take the time to cater to your potential buyers by offering them the best online photos you can. Do not — I repeat, do not — assume photographs taken with your smartphone will suffice. While the advent of technology has certainly improved the photos taken on camera phones, their quality pales in comparison to a professional camera. Instead, spend the extra money to have a professional photographer come out and paint your property in its best light; it will be worth it. In fact, it’s been suggested that good real estate photography can actually sell a home faster and for more money — two essential components necessary to start a bidding war.

Remember, most buyers start their search online. It stands to reason that your first impression will take the form of a generic internet search. If viewers are given subpar images of a house, they are less inclined to pursue it. Conversely, if the images make a great first impression, there is no reason to think the buyer won’t want to see the house in person. If your photos can generate enough interest, and prospective buyers know their is competition, it’s entirely possible they will increase their offer just to secure their chance at landing a deal.

It’s All About Perception