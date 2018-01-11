How to Integrate Nutrition, Health and Performance to Increase Your Happiness

Stress is an unavoidable part of everyday life that plagues the modern world, and the biggest barrier to our happiness. Whether it’s from family, relationships, friends or work, it can stop us from sleeping, eating properly, exercising and just simply enjoying life. At the end of the day, everything you do should make you happier. If something isn’t making you happy, then you need to work out how to make it work for you.

Because of the stress from everyday life, diet and exercise can often take a backseat. However, if they’re incorporated properly, they can actually increase your happiness, your productivity and improve the rest of your lifestyle, the aim behind Angela Fosters Coaching. That’s why this article will explain some helpful tips on exactly how you can make nutrition and movement a helpful part of your life, opposed to a hindrance.

The 80/20 Rule

When it comes to your diet, you don’t want to feel like you’re missing out. With the 80/20 rule you eat healthy 80% of the time and save 20% of the time for those unhealthy treats you crave. This gives you the best of both worlds and takes the stress away from losing weight.

Find Exercise That You Enjoy

Contrary to what you might have heard, there’s no one right way to exercise. All you need to do is find a form of exercise that you enjoy doing and then you’re more likely to stick to it long-term. Whether it’s HIIT, weightlifting, cycling, football, tennis, yoga, or even throwing a Frisbee, just find something that makes you active for 30 - 60 minutes at least three times a week.

Learn How to Cook

Many of us associate healthy eating with bland and boring food. In fact, it can be completely the opposite. All you need to do is find a few simple recipes that you can make on a regular basis and enjoy eating. Using hers and spices is a great way to improve the flavour of food and boost your antioxidant intake at the same time.

Prepare in Advance

The key to making healthy eating work for you is preparation. It’s easy to rely on convenience foods that are high in salt, sugar and calories when you’ve got nothing made in advance. If you know you’re going to be in a tricky situation for your diet, then bring something you made in advance. This is where meal prepping for the week can really come in handy. Taking time to meal prep on a sunday pays dividends all week.

Become More in Tune with Your Food

It’s easy to rush through your meal without truly acknowledging what’s on your plate. Soon enough, it’s gone because your eyes were glued to the television or a laptop screen. Develop a more mindful approach to eating so that your food makes you healthier, happier and fuller at the same time. Focusing on the taste and texture can help to slow down your eating while simultaneously giving you a more pleasurable experience.

