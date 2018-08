This method won't necessarily work for leather or suede sneakers, but it can be a good option for knit or canvas shoes. Detergent brand Persil recommends cleaning off surface stains by hand , using a toothbrush and some soapy water, before throwing them in the machine. They suggest putting shoes in a mesh laundry bag or old pillowcase to protect them from getting snagged on anything in the machine. You can also add the shoes in with old towels to prevent them from banging around too much inside the drum, Sears notes.In terms of temperature, USA Today suggests a cold delicate cycle , which should last about 30 to 40 minutes, depending on your machine. When all that's done, let your shoes air dry. The heat from the dryer could warp any plastic or dissolve glue on the shoes. For extra whitening power, dry pre-treating with OxiClean