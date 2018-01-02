How To Keep Your Weight Under Control? Follow These Tips For Immediate Results

In today’s time when work stress has touched all new heights, people hardly find time after working throughout the day. Though this routine might look normal in the beginning, over time, it not only adversely affects the health but also exposes your body to many diseases. If you have been living this kind of lifestyle for some time, then change it as soon as possible or be ready to face the consequences. Here is how you can transform your body and lifestyle using simple tricks at home-

Track of What You Eat

It’s imperative for you to know how many calories you take and how many you burn every day. Do the simple math and burn more than what you consume in order to keep your weight in control and body in good shape. So, stop eating junk, minimise the intake of sugar and have a word with a good dietician, requesting him to help you prepare a diet chart for you. Try this once to live a healthy life in the future.

Weigh Yourself Every day

Eating a balanced diet isn’t enough. You have to make sure that your body weight remains in control. Instead of blindly trusting your food, keep checking your weight regularly so that you don’t have to push yourself at a later stage. What you can do is bring home a weighing scale and be free from all sorts of uncertainties. There are plenty of medical weighing scales available in the market, which can help you fulfill your goal. Just check out their features and prices and opt for the one that can fit the bill easily.

Move As Much As You Can

If you are determined to get desired results in a short span of time, then don’t stop at the above two initiatives. Get out of your comfort zone and do things that look impossible to you. Since you’re willing to keep your weight under control and live a healthy life, you need to move your body as much as possible. Regardless of whether you’re in a sitting job or field job, keep moving your body throughout the day.

Exercise daily without any failure. Just in case you're not able to spend that much time on exercise, start walking on a daily basis. You can use stairs in place of lift and take a walk to your workplace if it’s within 3-5 miles radius. Although with this routine your regular travel will consume more time than usual, over time it will keep you fit and your weight under control.