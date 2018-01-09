How to know if New Year's Resolutions are right for you

2018 is here! A fresh start. New beginnings.

I don’t know about you, but normally, I start the year with big goals. Giant intentions. And I always have tracking sheets and milestones laid out.

But this year, that's just not where I'm at.

I'm due with our first baby in 3 weeks and I know life is going to change. Big time.

And for that reason, I've decided not to set traditional goals for myself for 2018.

In the past, I would have seen not setting goals as quitter talk. Or I would not have understood it... period.

But my intentions are coming from a pure, joyful place.

My intention for the next few months and perhaps year are to be present.

To enjoy our new baby.

To learn. To be challenged. To grow in the challenge and to be the best me every day.

And not guilting myself or beating myself up about this is a challenge in itself.

Maybe you can relate.

For me, accepting that dancing in the flow of life is ok and beautiful IS stretching and growing!

And at the end of the day, isn't that what goals and resolutions are about anyway?

I'll reconsider setting goals a little later this year (hello, #quarterlyreview) but for now, I'm giving myself permission to rock into the new year without the big expectations.

And instead, I feel like I'm dancing into the year with a bounce in my step.

I'm flowing into the New Year with curiosity.

I'm stepping out, a little nervous for what is to come but with a faith deep inside that it will be exactly as it is meant to me.

How about you?

Are you wondering whether you should set New Year’s Resolutions or not?

Only you can answer this.

Ask yourself:

How does the idea of New Year’s Resolutions make me feel?

of New Year’s Resolutions What am I excited about in 2018?

in 2018? Who do I want to be in 2018?

in 2018? How will I become who I want to be?

who I want to be? Am I honouring my heart and my values?

and Am I being guided by fear?

These answers will give you an indication in how you should approach the new year and how to make the most of it, in a way that serves YOU purely and beautifully (because otherwise, WTF is the point?!)

Whether or not you set (or believe in setting) new goals for 2018, I know if you’re reading this, you want to make 2018 amazing.

You want to grow, change, evolve and make your life better.

If you want to make the most of this one, incredible life you have to live, here are some alternatives to setting big goals and New Year’s Resolutions you can try:

Choose a word or theme to be YOURS for 2018. It can be anything. Joy. Laugh. Give. Receive. Present. Open. Move. Green. Simplify. Use this word or theme to guide your year.

It can be anything. Joy. Laugh. Give. Receive. Present. Open. Move. Green. Simplify. Use this word or theme to guide your year. Set a monthly goal or try a new 30-day challenge, playing with each one monthly.

playing with each one monthly. Create a mantra, personal mission statement or intention for the year. This is what I consider my “be present" statement. Reconnect to this on a regular basis and commit to living this mantra, mission statement and intention.

for the year. This is what I consider my “be present" statement. Reconnect to this on a regular basis and commit to living this mantra, mission statement and intention. Make a 2018 bucket list and set to check one thing off a week.

and set to check one thing off a week. Record/Journal something daily. You can pick a specific part of life – your spending, your eating, your mood – and just write it down daily. Or you can just generally journal whatever comes up for the day. Patterns will come up and you will emerge with a better sense of self and evolution.

You can pick a specific part of life – your spending, your eating, your mood – and just write it down daily. Or you can just generally journal whatever comes up for the day. Patterns will come up and you will emerge with a better sense of self and evolution. Try one new thing a week . Some ideas? Try a new recipe, go for lunch with a colleague you don’t get along with, or work from home one day. Go in with the spirit of play and curiosity and you’ll be shocked at what you discover!

. Some ideas? Try a new recipe, go for lunch with a colleague you don’t get along with, or work from home one day. Go in with the spirit of play and curiosity and you’ll be shocked at what you discover! Write yourself a letter to your future self to open January 1st, 2019. Share what your highlights, lessons and best memories from 2018 are. Then, hide the letter, set a reminder in your calendar and don’t open it until next year!

Share what your highlights, lessons and best memories from 2018 are. Then, hide the letter, set a reminder in your calendar and don’t open it until next year! Live your core values every day. If you don’t already know your core values, take some time to clearly define them. Post them somewhere you’ll see them (on your phone, desktop, mirror), and connect to them daily. Find a way to live them each day and allow them to guide you to a fulfilling and happy year.

I know you want to grow, change, evolve and make your life better. And even without big goals, you can do this.

Here are a few tips to making sure that you are moving forward (even without the spreadsheets, data, checklists and milestones):

Build a community. Invite a friend, lover, family member or colleague to join. Or start a meet-up group to find other people with similar intentions and motivations for 2018. Make it fun and you’ll not only be more successful and joyful, you’ll also spread the love!

Invite a friend, lover, family member or colleague to join. Or start a meet-up group to find other people with similar intentions and motivations for 2018. Make it fun and you’ll not only be more successful and joyful, you’ll also spread the love! Keep planning your weeks with your intention in mind. (Weekly is the best time-frame for creating evolution and change in your life so I do recommend this practice). Ensure you are honouring the commitment you set out for yourself, each and every week (no matter how big or small!)

with your intention in mind. (Weekly is the best time-frame for creating evolution and change in your life so I do recommend this practice). Ensure you are honouring the commitment you set out for yourself, each and every week (no matter how big or small!) Get accountability by sharing your intentions with a friend, boss, colleague, lover or coach. Invite them to have a conversation every few months about how that intention – and your year – is going.

with a friend, boss, colleague, lover or coach. Invite them to have a conversation every few months about how that intention – and your year – is going. Set visual and environmental reminders. Put your journal somewhere you will touch every day (maybe next to your alarm clock or on top of your pillow to write before bed). Post your bucket list on the fridge – or on your Facebook wall if you really want accountability. Put your mantra in your office, or get it tattooed on somewhere public (half-kidding…). But I am serious about making your intentions visible, whatever that means to you.

Do you still want to set more traditional goals for 2018? I hear you – there is nothing wrong with traditional goals and they are so powerful if set the RIGHT way.

I’d love to support you so if you are looking to set traditional New Year’s Resolutions, grab my FREE goal-setting workbook and video training here. It will help you set the right goals for yourself and make sure 2018 is your best year yet!

As always, I love hearing from you. So if you’re open to sharing, I’d love to know – what are your intentions for 2018? Hit “reply” and fill me in!

I wish you ALL the best for 2018. I wish you an incredible year – one that brings you joy, love, laughter, purpose, abundance, and anything else your heart desires.

Happy 2018,

Lisa Michaud

Success Coach, Speaker, and Soon-to-Be Mama

