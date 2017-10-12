How To Lead A Real Estate Team That’s The Envy Of The Entire Industry

Today’s most prolific real estate teams are the inherent result of a particular convergence of talent. The greatest investors of our generation know it, and it’s time you did, too: your investing endeavors are only going to be as fruitful as your team permits. In other words, your success as a real estate investor — or failure for that matter — is entirely dependent on the people you surround yourself with. There is no doubt about it: a truly gifted real estate team is capable of returning unparalleled results. A poor team, on the other hand, is an exercise in futility, and something that needs to be avoided at all costs.

If you want to realize success at a higher level, a properly lead real estate team is one of the surest ways to do so. With the right people in your corner, nothing is impossible, but I digress. Not all teams are created equal, nor are they expected to be. There is a significant difference maker that must be accounted for: a gifted leader.

If you want to turn your real estate team into a well-oiled machine that can close deals with the best of them, look at yourself before you consider doing anything else. If you are a good enough leader, there is no reason you can’t expect the world of your team. If not, try exercising these rules within your own company and watch your presence breed success:

1. Lead By Example

Few attributes define great real estate professionals more than their ability to lead, and for good reason: real estate is a people business. The better you are at bringing people together in a way that is beneficial to the greater good of your company, the better. And, as far as I am aware, nothing can unite a team better than a great leader. However, it’s not enough to simply lead in today’s competitive real estate landscape; you have to lead by example. A great leader will be in the trenches with their coworkers and demonstrate — first hand — their capacity to get the job done. If for nothing else, respect is earned, not given. And, in my professional opinion, you can’t be a great leader without the respect of your own team.

As an entrepreneur, you are the example — no exceptions. The second you assign someone a task within your own ranks, the bar has already been set — by you, nonetheless. You, and you alone, are responsible for setting expectations, and don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Regardless of how you view your own role within your company, everyone within a close enough proximity to your work ethic and standards will follow your lead, for better or for worse. I can’t stress that enough: No matter how you carry yourself, your employees will follow suit. Therefore, any attempt to lead by example should conform to company expectations.

With that in mind, there is absolutely no excuse for not carrying yourself with the utmost professionalism, albeit in a way you deem a good fit for your company culture. I implore you, as a fellow real estate investor, to set the right example for those within your rank and file. Not only is it a good business move, but you owe it to your employees to show them how to become proficient in their own field.

2. Establish Early Goals

As a team leader and the owner of your own real estate investment company, I strongly suggest setting goals as soon as you can, but perhaps not for the reason you would assume. While goals most certainly represent the direction you intend to take your company and award everyone reaching for them an idea of what’s at stake, they serve a much larger purpose in the grand scheme of things. Whether you realize it or not, goals are a great way to determine the progress of your own team.

I am convinced that there is no better way to gauge how well you are performing, or your team for that matter, than by establishing clearly defined goals. If for nothing else, you can’t know where you are going, or even how far you have come, if you don’t have an endgame in sight. At the very least, a goal represents a tangible target; one that can — more or less — tell you how far you have come, or even how far you have left to go. Consequently, a real estate team without any goals will have no idea of either — a position I don’t envy in the least.

It’s up to you, as the leader of your team, to set clearly defined goals as soon as the opportunity presents itself. Only then will your team be motivated to work towards a specific task, and — perhaps even more importantly — know they are heading in the right direction. And what is a great leader if not for someone that can give direction?

3. Control Orientation

Every successful real estate team shares at least one universal trait: they have a unique convergence of unparalleled talent at the top of their organization. It’s worth noting, however, that said talent means nothing if they can’t transfer what they have to share over to the newest members of the team. Because, at the very least, each real estate team is precisely as strong as their weakest link.

With that in mind, you — as the leader of your team — must be willing to impart your wisdom on new employees at the onset of the orientation process. The earlier you can can begin to teach them how things are done within your own company, the better. From the moment they go through orientation, establish expectations for duration of their career with you.

4. Trust In The People You Hire

At one point or another, every great leader needs to step back from the daily operations of their business and trust in the people they hired to do their jobs. Provided your hiring process minds due diligence and you vet candidates accordingly, there is no reason you shouldn’t feel comfortable in letting the people you bring on board exercise autonomy. For the best employees are made when companies promote creative thinking, and refrain from restricting ingenious ideas. In allowing people to exercise an inherent level of ingenuity, you open the door to bigger and better things. It’s in your best interest to remember that.

When all is said and done, today’s most prolific employees are those that aren’t simply following orders blindly, but rather acting autonomously. And while you could argue giving your employees the freedom to make their own decisions is dangerous, I would beg to differ. I am convinced it’s far more dangerous to restrict your employees from acting on their own accord — so long as it’s within the best interest of the company. In limiting the “say” each employee has, you are doing the one thing that can impend progress: thinking outside of the box.

Instead of ruling with an iron fist and implementing a “my way or the highway” mentality, consider placing a little faith in the people you hire. In demonstrating a level of trust, your appreciation is much more likely to be reciprocated in a way that is incredibly beneficial to your business and your bottom line.