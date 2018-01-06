HOW TO LEAVE YOUR PAST BEHIND

The past has a nasty way of affecting us all and while it’s important to learn from our mistakes, it’s not so great when our previous failures haunt us. When this happens, we end up dwelling on the past and forget to live and thrive in the here and now. We get trapped in a never-ending loop of negativity.

Mistakes are not failures but lessons that we are sometimes forced to experience so that we can grow into better human beings. Leaving the past behind is a matter of telling your ego to “go suck a lolly pop” on a pretty regular basis. But it’s not all mind over matter.

Understanding what caused us to fail allows us to pick ourselves up and move on more quickly the next time things don’t go our way. By integrating the lessons we learn into our lives, we can re-calibrate our reactions to events and create more meaning in life. Then we move beyond the old and into a newer, more robust version of ourselves.

by Hippie Footprints in the Sand.

If you don’t want to repeat a mistake then take some time to understand the exact nature of the lesson. You do this via 3 simple steps.

Step 1- How do I feel about the mistake?

Write down what immediately comes to mind. The first thing that pops into your head, is the right answer. Anything else is secondary and has come from your ego and not your heart. True feelings or emotions come from our heart centre. So always take the first answer as the right one.

Don’t be worried if the list is long and brings tears or anger to the fore. Allow that emotion to arrive and be curious about what it’s trying to tell you. What we focus on we create. We are all capable of talking ourselves into repeating a failure. Being curious allows us to get out of any destructive pattern of behaviour and belief.

Understanding our emotions enables us to create some perspective about the failure and begin to forgive ourselves as we focus on letting it go.

Step 2 - Choose to let it go.

After a failure or when you hit hard times, it’s ok to let go of the old beliefs about yourself that are holding you back. Just as you choose what shampoo to use or what to wear each day, you can choose to feel the pain and then allow yourself to gently and caringly let it go. Failure can only define you, if you let it.

Letting it go allows you to invest your time, energy and attention on who you are now; with all of the wisdom from the failure built in. It’s okay to let it go, realign your life and embody more of who you truly are.

"I used to be very hard on myself and set myself up for failure by setting incredibly high expectations and standards for myself. In reality, none of that matters. By beating myself up I just re-enforced the past failures and got stuck in pain, frustration, anger, regret and shame.”

Just don’t focus on letting it go so much that you spend all of your time failure proofing your life. This is not living. This is existing only in doomsday thinking mode. You cannot be totally safe in the future by focussing on failure. It’s not possible to do it. So stop trying.

Letting it go means just that – spreading your arms wide, throwing your head back and letting the past fade. Only then can you expand, rise from the ashes and turn up today as your best self.

Step 3 - Trust yourself and live for today.

Now is the time to be kind to yourself. Stop beating yourself up about perceived flaws, failures and impending problems. Acknowledge that you are a normal flawed human being, just like everyone else. You have taken what you needed to learn from the failure, let it go and are ready and able to move on past it.

Don’t be scared that you will fail again or that a satellite might fall onto you and break your neck. If it’s going to happen, then it will. Nothing you do right now will change that. You have learnt from your mistake, survived it and are strong enough to make it through (or over, or under) what may come.

Trust you're exactly where you're supposed to be even if it’s not where you hoped or thought you’d be. Failure is life’s way of getting us to take a look at our direction and adjust accordingly. In the long run, everything has a way of working out for the best. So, you can stop micromanaging your life, letting others’ opinions affect you and live for who you are NOW.

You are unique. There is only ever going to be one of you in the whole of human history. So celebrate that fact, honour yourself and trust that you are exactly where you are meant to be right now. From this space you can create an awesome life and live in the present, the NOW without the doomsday shadow of the past.

All it takes is 3 steps, some determination and a desire to live awesomely.