How To Leverage The New Google Business Posts For More SEO Visibility

In the world of the ever changing and competitive landscape of organic search, local business are constantly fighting to get a greater share of the search rankings to display to their target market. Google recently released a new tool to help with gaining more exposure and more actual visual space in the search results. It’s called Google Business Posts.

This feature Google released is meant to enhance the Google Business settings that gives you the opportunity to add a short news post to the business profile box that often appears when a query that includes your business name is entered. Google Posts is a feature that allows people and businesses to create content directly on Google which appears highly ranked in Google search results for their names.

Show That You Are Open For Business

The enhanced Google Business Posts makes sure the most relevant information about your business is displayed in the most prominent way based on the search that is performed by the consumer.

The benefit is that your business gets more search result “Real Estate”, for lack of a better description

Your listing appears right when people are searching for your business or businesses like yours on Google Search and Maps. Google Business Posts makes it easy to create and update your listing—so you can stand out, and bring customers in.

Promote an Event, a Special Offer, a Blog Post, News or an Idea About Your Business

Each Google Business Post can have:

100-300 words

an image

a button linking to a web page

The linking button can be called either of:

Learn more

Reserve

Sign up

Buy

Get offer

If you toggle the option for event you can also add:

event title

start date

start time

end date

end time

If You Love the Google Knowledge Panel

courtesy of Google The Google Knowledge Graph

When people search for a business on Google, they may see information about that business in a box that appears to the right of their search results. The information in the box, called the Knowledge Panel, can help customers discover and contact your business. Google Knowledge Panel.

The Google Business Posts is an additional option to publish on the the Knowledge Panel with more detailed and accurate relevant info about your business

Keep Your Info Updated So People Can Find You

Need to adjust your hours for the holidays? Or add a new phone number? Make changes in a few easy steps with Google Business Posts, and your listing will update across Search and Maps.

Build Loyalty By Starting a Conversation and Allow Visible Reviews

Reviews are now a two-way conversation between you and your customers—be the first to know when you get a new review so you can respond right away.

5 Best Practices To Make The Most of Google Business Posts

According to an article on Search Engine Land here are 5 best practices to make the most out of Google Business Posts

Make sure you track click activity with UTM codes. Since Google posts don’t integrate naturally with Google Analytics, it’s hard to get any insights beyond the standard number of views and clicks Google provides inside the Google My Business dashboard. By creating a custom URL out if they converted after visiting your site. For example, instead of linking the button to www.domain.com, I linked it to www.domain.com/?utm_source=GoogleMyBusiness&utm_medium=Organic&utm_campaign=Posts. Use the posts to highlight sales, promotions or unique selling propositions. Don’t just shove a bunch of keywords into your post — doing this currently has no impact on your ranking (yes, I tested this). The best size to use for the image is 750×750. If you use anything smaller than 250×250, it won’t be accepted. The first 100 characters are what shows up in the Knowledge Panel. Make these characters count, and make sure your sentence doesn’t get cut off. If you have multiple posts, the newest ones will show first, and the older ones will show in a carousel format.

How Do I Access Google Business Posts?

Well you can try to figure it out yourself by going directly to the “Google My Business” service page and sign up, but if you are inexperienced with doing your own SEO for your business I would not recommend going it alone on this one as it is a bit nuanced to get just right. I recommend you reach out to the professionals at JezWeb to give you a hand in getting your Google Business Post just right.

