How to Live Large in a Small Space

Moving into a downtown studio apartment after living in the suburbs can be an adjustment. You may give up space, but the chance to live close to the center of contemporary living can more than make up for that. In most cases, you’ll be looking at a complete refurnishing to match your contemporary décor and a good design team such as Brooklyn-based Indigo2Ash can help with the transition.

To get an idea of what the process is like we interviewed two couples that have made the move. Everyone’s experience will be a little bit different, but maximizing space in a small studio apartment have some common themes. The key is to be a smart shopper and you have to be willing to adapt your tastes to match your situation.

Sonya and Jeff’s Experience

Sonya and Jeff are newly married and living in Brooklyn Heights. They recently moved from Southern New Jersey, into a small, but comfortable 150- square foot studio apartment. They invested in custom drapery and textile options that turned their studio apartment into their urban dream home. Here are their thoughts on the experience.

What do you like about Brooklyn Heights?

Sonya: We like being part of a movement--an influx of gentrification to the Brooklyn Heights area. We are fortunate enough to try living in a completely new neighborhood and environment. It’s a lot different from our huge two-bedroom rental in suburban New Jersey.

How would you describe the style and feel of your studio apartment?

Sonya: Tiny but sophisticated! Well, to be fair, it felt extremely small when we first moved, but now after all the furniture is in and it’s decorated, it miraculously feels larger.

What was the biggest design challenge you faced when designing this space?

Sonya: Making it feel spacious. The last thing I wanted was it to feel like living in a box.

Jeff: Coincidentally, Sonya and I both grew up in studios as kids and so this move was very personal for us. The challenge was making a small space feel bigger and more individualized, since we both really disliked growing up in cramped quarters.

What element did you begin the design process with?

Sonya: Well once we nailed down the color scheme, which was Blue-Gray, the first thing we chose was the sofa. We sat down with a professional decorator and talked about how we envisioned the room--we wanted one bold element--which in this case, was the sofa.

Jeff: The first furniture piece the designer suggested was a beautiful sapphire sofa. We fell in love with it. The fabric is silken velvet, which we were totally okay with, since we don’t have kids…yet. It’s become the apartment’s centerpiece.

What was it like working with a professional design expert?

Jeff: Great! I have a greater appreciation for room design after working with her. It turns out that not every sofa looks good with every side table and not every side table works with every curtain! Our place wouldn’t have ended up looking so polished without her.

Once you picked the sofa, how did you design from there?

Sonya: Well Jeff made a good point that needed more seating, so we decided to focus on that. We wanted to compliment the sofa without being too “matchy”, so we chose a pair of contemporary lounge chairs. We decided on a sort of post-industrial design.

Have you learned anything from the design process?

Sonya: Well we both knew it would be challenging to choose furniture for a studio because of the amount of space. Having to choose a bedroom style that merges with a living room was tough. I learned that small pops of color make things a more interesting, especially in a tiny space.

Jeff: Yeah, we went with a more “outspoken” headboard with a rich Navy shade. It’s upholstered in a plush velvet that was a bit of an indulgence, but we think it’s a perfect fit. It gives the whole space a“wow” factor.

What was your experience getting custom drapery designed for you?

Sonya: We wouldn’t have done it any other way. We had the drapes made from recycled cotton, which was important. Jeff and I are big supporters of earth-friendly materials and the fact that they’re custom made allowed us to choose something personally appealing.

Jeff: It felt cool knowing that no one else on this side of Brooklyn has our exact drapes. Is that corny? (laughs)

Why did you choose the drape pattern, “Labyrinth”?

Sonya: Since we already chose the headboard and sofa as strong design focal points, we wanted to tone the room down with a neutral drape. That’s the main reason, we went with the Labyrinth.

What is your favorite part of the room?

Jeff: For me, it’s the rug. It runs the length of the room and is complicated and stunning.

What is your biggest piece of advice for furnishing and decorating a small space?

Sonya: Invest in extra seating options. When you have guests over without having decent seating, people end up sitting on end tables and the floor. We learned our lesson and invested in the sofa, chairs, and even purchased additional Ivory/Grayupholstered stools.

Jeff: Yeah, we wanted available seating at every turn. My biggest piece of advice? Smaller space feels a little bit bigger when you aren’t afraid to incorporate color. I think it’s a misconception that styling small apartments only in neutrals makes them feel bigger. We couldn’t be happier with our new space.