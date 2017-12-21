How To Make 2018 Your Best Year Ever, Together

As the holidays have come and almost gone, now’s the time when everyone starts mulling over their goals and strategies for the new year. But whether making resolutions is your jam—or so not—you may feel a bit strapped for ideas. (Just me?)

To help nudge you toward setting some objectives for 2018, here’s a new idea: Make a pact with your partner and do this whole resolution thing as a couple. That way, you’re in it together and you’ll be even more likely to stick with whatever it is you want to do all year long. Here are five ideas to consider.

1. Strengthen your bond with each other All too often, couples tend to only talk about—and work on—their relationships during times of conflict. In fact, arguments may be the only time you talk about your needs and wants… and typically these come across more as demands in the heat of the moment. If this sounds familiar, make 2018 the year you break this pattern and start having regular check-ins about the state of your union. For instance, this may look something like scheduling a chat once a month where you can discuss what’s really working (and what might need some work). Bottom line: Couples who understand that a healthy relationship requires at least some effort are the ones who stay together forever. 2. Carve out quality time for yourselves—and with each other Taking time to nurture your own hobbies and interests is important for having a rich, happy life. Give that gift to yourself and your relationship will reap rewards too: When you each have awesome things going for you, you become more interesting to each other—and happier-slash-more-fulfilled in general, too.

But don’t forget time as a twosome, of course. If you’re not doing regular date nights, get your act together in the new year. Commit to one night a month and do what you need to do to make it happen—stash some money aside, hire a sitter, brainstorm fun ideas. Make spending time together a priority.

3. Challenge each other to achieve a healthier lifestyle No matter how much you already eat well and exercise, chances are that there is at least one thing you’d like to do to, well, do your body good. Tackle this resolution together by motivating each other to hit the gym a certain number of times a week (or, better yet, work out together), cook meals at home instead of ordering in or simply banning fast food. Whatever a healthy lifestyle looks like to you, together you can achieve it. 4. Be each other’s accountability buddies to break bad habits Maybe your partner bites his nails and you say “like” too much. Help each other overcome these cumbersome habits by calling each other out. You could even develop a system where you have to give the other person a dollar (or a foot massage!) every time you slip up. Make it fun and soon those habits will be history.

5. Cheer each other on to achieve your individual goals Perhaps you and your partner have totally different resolutions and you’re already gunning to achieve them. You can still work together to encourage each other and celebrate your small wins along the way. Talk about how you can best support each other with these goals and what role you can plan in making them a reality. That’s what true partnership is all about, right?