How to Make a Mentoring Relationship Work

Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to have had – and still have – great mentors who were willing to take a chance on me, provide me with opportunities to grow and continue to educate me on what is important, both professionally and personally. Like many others, I’ve come to realize just how valuable mentorship is and have done my best to pay it forward.

However, like with many things, it is not enough just to talk about it. Especially in corporate culture, mentorship has become more of a buzzword than an actual something that’s actually sought out. Although most of us say that we want a mentor and/or a mentee, and are often presented with opportunities to begin a mentoring relationship, we rarely follow through.

Over the course of my career, I’ve realized that, like any relationship, the only way mentoring works is if there's a give and take on both sides. What’s more, like any relationship, both parties need to share a connection, a passion and a mutual respect.

The relationship between a mentor and a mentee can’t be successful if it is only built on a mentee asking for advice when things go wrong. While a mentee should absolutely turn to a mentor for counsel, it is up to that person to act on the advice he or she is given, maintain an open dialogue and follow up with how the situation unfolded. The same can be said when a mentee looks to his or her mentor for a job – it is up to the mentee to pursue the leads presented and follow up with his or her mentor. Otherwise, it will be hard to keep a mentor engaged and willing to dispense advice, introductions, etc. A mentor isn’t there to hold your hand. As the person receiving invaluable advice and perspective, it's on you as a mentee to continue maintaining and moving your relationship forward.

Some mentors will not be able to give you much time, while others will change their schedules to meet with you 100 times over. No matter the style of your mentor, don’t stop following up or trying to progress that relationship. Think of a mentor as a good friend who travels every other day. When you’re able to meet, you get their time and full attention. Although it may take considerable time and effort, constant follow-up calls and emails, and countless schedule changes, the knowledge and insight you receive will be well worth it.

On the flip side, by agreeing to mentor someone, it is imperative to be a good listener, give your best advice and be in the moment when you are meeting with your mentee. While mentorship does not have to be daily, weekly or even monthly, it is important to understand that your advice and insight on a variety of personal and professional topics could positively impact someone’s life. Even one piece of advice can bring someone clarity, focus and the ability to change.