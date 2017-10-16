How to Make a "Viral Style" Video for Less than $35

First off, getting a video to go viral is part luck, part skill, and part “omg, I can’t believe that just happened.” With that in mind, there are plenty of ways to increase the chances of your next video earning more views and shares. Below I share a few of the steps I take to help make my clients videos as shareable as possible.

Have a Plan: The famous school poster tells us, “If you fail to plan, then you’re planning to fail.” You may be really good at ad-libbing on the fly when you’re joking with friends or even standing on a stage but thinking that that same skill will exist when the camera turns on is a common misconception. At the very least, make an outline with the key points that you want to make using a large font for very important items. All too often people think they’ll be “great on camera” and when we start to film, quite frankly, they suck. Plan or fail.

Captions: If you’ve read any of my articles prior to this you’ll notice that I always mention captions when I talk video. According to Digiday, 85% of Facebook videos are watching without sound so it’s worth the effort of adding captions. You can do it yourself or do what I do, use rev.com and pay $1.00 a minute to have captions easily added to all your videos. They will even add foreign language captions if applicable and with a turnaround time of about 12 hours, you can’t beat their service.

DavidPrideSpeaks.com

Custom Frames: Video in and of itself looks good but adding a custom frame can help it reach more people. A white thick border or a frame with your logo can help reinforce your brand and make you stick out. I use fiverr.com for this service - just search for Video Production help and you’ll see numerous pro’s who can help. I pay my expert about $15 a video - much less than what I’d pay if I were to do this locally.

Call To Action: With our first step in mind, I bring to you something that must be part of that video plan - a call to action, also known within geek circles as a CTA. Your video has a purpose don’t forget to ask people to like, share, click, or comment.

Length: According to Wistia, for a video of 4-5 minutes, fewer than 60% of your viewers will still be with you–against 75% for a 1-2 minute video. Keep it short, energized, and purposeful.

Advertise: We’ve now spent $3 on captions, $15 on custom frames, and have about $15 left in our $35 budget. It’s time to boost that video - I’d recommend either boosting it with a Facebook boost or a video ad, depending on your goals.

I once boosted a video on YouTube for just $20 and it helped me reach over 3,500 viewers and earned me 10 new channel subscribers. Hardly viral but I was very pleased with the views, comments, and new subscribers.

Tell Everyone: Once your video is ready it’s time to share it across all your social networks - don’t put in all the effort to create a great video just to keep it to yourself. Stop second guessing yourself and instead be proud that you created an MVP (minimum viable product) and let the world know!