How to Make An Easy Grain-Free Pizza Base

10/12/2017 09:54 am ET

By Leah Vanderveldt

What if we told you there’s a way to make grain-free pizza that’s healthy, simple and doesn’t require you to turn on the oven? The secret: Chickpea flour.

Along with pizza crust, this amazing protein- and fiber-rich flour makes delicious cookies and veggie burgers. It has a slightly nutty flavor, but it’s nut free, so it’s a versatile, crowd-pleasing grain-free alternative that’s fantastic to have in your back pocket.

Back to the pizza. Instead of baking, you make this crust, called socca, in a skillet. This Italian chickpea-flour flatbread is traditionally served without toppings, but we’re going to show you three different options so you can whip up an easy, healthy, oven-free dinner that feels like an indulgence.

