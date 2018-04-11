HUFFPOST FINDS
How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Spa

Mindful home must-haves.
By Amanda Pena
There&rsquo;s no easier place to start seriously practicing self care than in the sanctuary of your own home.
Pinkypills via Getty Images
There’s perhaps no better form of self care than treating yourself to a spa day. Unfortunately, we’re not all living like royals (though we might wish we were), so our calendars aren’t filled with weekly spa trips.

The good news? There’s no easier place to start seriously practicing self care than in the sanctuary of your own home. Whether you’re into practicing gratitude, focused meditation, clean eating, energizing yoga, or simply want your space to have more feel-good spa vibes, your home can be one of the first places for a wellness pitstop.

The trend experts at Etsy just tipped us off to the home decor trends you’ll see everything this spring, and mindful home must-haves are on the list, like meditation poufs, oil diffusers and comfy throws. 

Below, 13 ways you can make your home feel like a wellness spa:

  • 1 Incense Holders
    Use these crafted holders to beautifully display your incense. Get them at
    Etsy
    Use these crafted holders to beautifully display your incense. Get them at Etsy, $23.
  • 2 Room Mist
    Get this room mist full of notes of Bulgarian rose, clementine, and vetiver to add some freshness whenever. Get it at
    Etsy
    Get this room mist full of notes of Bulgarian rose, clementine, and vetiver to add some freshness whenever. Get it at Etsy, $19.
  • 3 Plush Bath Towels
    A plush bath towel set will add some luxe to your shower routine. Get the set at
    Urban Outfitters
    A plush bath towel set will add some luxe to your shower routine. Get the set at Urban Outfitters, $150.
  • 4 Himalayan Salt Lamp
    Made of natural materials, this salt lamp will add some positive vibes to your home along with ambience lighting. Get it at
    Urban Outfitters
    Made of natural materials, this salt lamp will add some positive vibes to your home along with ambience lighting. Get it at Urban Outfitters, $34.
  • 5 Meditation Cushions
    This meditation cushion is made from high quality natural linen and filled with eco-friendly organic buckwheat hulls. Get it at
    Etsy
    This meditation cushion is made from high quality natural linen and filled with eco-friendly organic buckwheat hulls. Get it at Etsy, $64.
  • 6 Diffuser
    An easy way to infuse different therapeutic scents into your home is through a diffuser. Get it at
    Jet
    An easy way to infuse different therapeutic scents into your home is through a diffuser. Get it at Jet, $37.
  • 7 Fleece Throw
    A comfy throw will add another level of cozy to your bed, couch, armchair, and more. Get it at
    Urban Outfitters
    A comfy throw will add another level of cozy to your bed, couch, armchair, and more. Get it at Urban Outfitters, $39.
  • 8 Greenery
    Plants will instantly add some brightness to your place. Get a set of 20 succulents at
    Urban Outfitters
    Plants will instantly add some brightness to your place. Get a set of 20 succulents at Urban Outfitters, $79.
  • 9 Candles
    While candles seem like an obvious peaceful addition to your home, don't underestimate how a candle, certain scent, dim lighting, can transform a room. Get this candle at
    Urban Outfitters
    While candles seem like an obvious peaceful addition to your home, don't underestimate how a candle, certain scent, dim lighting, can transform a room. Get this candle at Urban Outfitters, $25.
  • 10 Crystals
    Hang on to crystals when you're feeling stressed or out of sorts. Not only do they supposedly have energizing properties, but they're beautiful joy triggers. Get them at
    Urban Outfitters
    Hang on to crystals when you're feeling stressed or out of sorts. Not only do they supposedly have energizing properties, but they're beautiful joy triggers. Get them at Urban Outfitters, $12.
  • 11 Incense
    This incense pack is made of sustainably harvested herbs to ward off any bad vibes or add some natural scent to your home. Get a pack of 3 incense sticks at
    Urban Outfitters
    This incense pack is made of sustainably harvested herbs to ward off any bad vibes or add some natural scent to your home. Get a pack of 3 incense sticks at Urban Outfitters, $14.
  • 12 Pillow Spray
    Fall asleep faster with this deep pillow spray filled with notes of lavender and chamomile for a peaceful snooze. Get it at
    Anthropologie
    Fall asleep faster with this deep pillow spray filled with notes of lavender and chamomile for a peaceful snooze. Get it at Anthropologie, $29.
  • 13 String Lights
    Hang some string lights along your walls, on your headboard, or in your living room for some ambient lighting. Get these firefly string lights at
    Urban Outfitters
    Hang some string lights along your walls, on your headboard, or in your living room for some ambient lighting. Get these firefly string lights at Urban Outfitters, $64.

