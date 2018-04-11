There’s perhaps no better form of self care than treating yourself to a spa day. Unfortunately, we’re not all living like royals (though we might wish we were), so our calendars aren’t filled with weekly spa trips.

The good news? There’s no easier place to start seriously practicing self care than in the sanctuary of your own home. Whether you’re into practicing gratitude, focused meditation, clean eating, energizing yoga, or simply want your space to have more feel-good spa vibes, your home can be one of the first places for a wellness pitstop.

The trend experts at Etsy just tipped us off to the home decor trends you’ll see everything this spring, and mindful home must-haves are on the list, like meditation poufs, oil diffusers and comfy throws.

Below, 13 ways you can make your home feel like a wellness spa: