How to Manage Multiple Generations as a Millennial in Business

By Fares Elsabbagh

Millennials are the subject of endless marketing opinions. We’ve heard it all about this polarizing generation. Well, we millennials have read it all at least. I've been told we don’t talk; we prefer to text.

I’m here to shed some light on my experience managing this new generation of workers. We’re a pleasure to work with if you know how to do so. There are, of course, differences between this generation and previous ones that take some getting used to.

Working for a Purpose

Millennials need to believe in their work and what it says about them. Studies and personal experience have shown me they’re not as motivated by the same incentives past generations were. “Where is my company going and where am I going in my company?” are often more important questions than “When’s my next raise coming?” When I bring millennial employees into my company, the first question I ask them is what they want to improve upon while they’re here. I’ve had brilliant tech people who ended up bringing their problem-solving mindset to sales with great success, and I’ve had salespeople improve processes on the technical side because they were in touch with the customer experience and the pain points within it.

Older employees are great mentors, helping millennials make the most of their skill sets. When I give one of my millennials a big challenge, I expect them to find an outside-the-box way to get it done faster and better. A big part of that is the culture at work. The older crew does an outstanding job of encouraging pride in your craft and recognizing drive in others. We always pair new millennial employees with a more experienced team and prompt the millennial employee for suggestions rather than having them feel like they’re meant to learn silently. Our team wants to take on an audacious challenge and force themselves to grow in the process of conquering it. We’ve found that the competitive drive is universal across generations and having friendly sales challenges has paid dividends. It forces teams to work out their own internal kinks and work with every other department to gain every competitive edge they can. Maybe all those hours playing video games were good for something after all.

Managing Different Generations at the Same Time

Leading a firm with an even split between old school and new school forces a little Jekyll and Hyde out of you. I need to make sure everyone is comfortable and has their goals broken down in a way that makes the most sense for them. It's not the easiest job when half of my team needs daily task lists and yearly performance reviews, while the other half prefer a yearly challenging task and daily reviews. From what I’ve seen, this theory holds true: Gen-X employees tend to want more responsibility within their niche, while millennials like to go broad with their skill development. Naturally, in-niche perfection for Gen-X takes more time. The journey from expert to master is a long one. I don’t need to check in on their progress as often. Millennials, on the other hand, sometimes pick up five different new skills over the course of a project and seem to go from beginner to intermediate overnight. I give them regular feedback to ensure they’re not spreading themselves too thin and maintain focus on a skill development arc that works for both of us. It's critical to keep my finger on the pulse and invest in their skill development when the situation is right.

The good news for me is that the two love learning from each other. In my experience, millennials are used to breaking things down into small, manageable chunks (thanks again, video games) while the older crew gives them consistent feedback as to how things are fitting into the big picture. There’s an ongoing two-way mentorship exchange of technology for savvy. I couldn’t tell you which of the two groups is more responsible for our email campaigns at this point, as we’ve managed to bottle old-school relationship building into a sleek automated process. The results are better than through either approach on its own.

Our veteran renovation specialists know how much the details matter; remembering a client’s pet’s name and bringing a little snack goes a long way during a lengthy renovation. Now, we’re automatically sending them helpful advice on pet-proofing your newly renovated space with the email addressed to Rex. Soulless emails don’t get opened, and personally memorizing every dog in town doesn’t scale. Luckily there’s a sweet spot where we have the best of both worlds. Send your millennial marketing team on sales calls with the veteran salespeople. It’s often valuable experience that’s hard to get without prior sales experience. Likewise, have the salespeople go through the marketing pipeline. Even if they don’t find potential improvements in it, it’ll ensure that the brand messaging is consistent from emails that reach thousands of people to one-on-one conversations.