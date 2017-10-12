How to Manage Your Allergies and Asthma at Work

Maybe it’s not just your cubicle that has you feeling low at work. If you find that your allergy or asthma symptoms seem to worsen while in the office, but improve when you’re at home, it could be that your work environment is triggering an allergic reaction. Sneezing, red or itchy eyes, wheezing, and nasal congestion can make it tough to get through the work day and may even affect your productivity.

What can you do if your workplace is causing an allergy flare up?

First, determine the source of your allergies. If you’ve already been tested for allergies, you probably know what substances are making your symptoms worse in the office. If you haven’t been tested for allergies, however, identifying the cause of your symptoms may take a little detective work. You will need to make an appointment with an allergist to get tested and share your medical history with them. Based on the test and the information you provide, an allergist can diagnose your allergy and help you develop avoidance strategies.

Once you know what you are allergic to, it’s time to start avoiding it at work. Factory workers may be allergic to chemicals or ingredients in the products they come into contact with. If you’re unable to eliminate the cause of your allergy from your workplace, you will need to develop a strategy for limiting your exposure to it. It’s likely that you’ll need to work with your employer or the maintenance team to make your workspace more allergy-friendly.

How can you manage allergies and asthma at work?

Try these tips for removing allergens from your work area and managing symptoms at the office:

Make sure your work area is clean, uncluttered, and free of dust and mold.

Use a HEPA air filter to clean the air around your workspace.

Request that air filters in the office vents be changed on a regular basis.

Keep a supply of your allergy medications in your desk or near your work area. (Remember that allergy medication will be more effective if you take it before symptoms start.)

Consider wearing gloves or a mask if you will be coming into contact with chemicals or other substances that cause you to have an allergic reaction.

Promptly report any new issues with ventilation or allergens.

If you have moderate to severe symptoms that occur year-round, you might benefit from allergy shots. Make an appointment with your allergist to determine if immunotherapy is the right choice for you.

If your symptoms are more severe, you will need to schedule a meeting with your supervisor or employer to discuss more effective long-term solutions to help you avoid exposure to allergens.