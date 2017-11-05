Last month I fine dined at Restaurant Daniel for a Master Class 5-course meal with accompanying wine pairings. Restaurant Daniel is a New York City staple, French cuisine 2-star Michelin Star restaurant located in the Upper East Side from self-made Chef Daniel Boulud. These types of meals can run each guest about $250-$300.

Chef Daniel’s Master Class, available exclusively for Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guests (SPG) members, included a kitchen tour and a unforgettably personal interactive dining experience with Chef Daniel on his feet the entirety of the four-hour night.

I’m not going to pretend like I eat at places like this all the time. I never do this. That’s the beauty of these Master Class offerings — to try something you wouldn’t have the chance to do otherwise. I was intrigued to see if Master Classes like this one are actually worth the hype. The answer is yes – it’s worth every last drop. There were moments where I wanted to lick the plate.

From someone like me, who frequents fine establishments like Chipotle, Shake Shack and McDonalds, these are my key takeaways for how to master Chef Daniel Boulud’s Master Class:

Dress to impress

Mark Von Holden

If you need an excuse to dress-up and eat food you don’t know how to pronounce, Restaurant Daniel is the place to be. The atmosphere possesses a type of class that becomes harder to garner in today’s modern New York.

Gentleman are required to wear jackets so don’t leave home without your very best. Having the confidence of knowing exactly where you are while knowing nothing is the key to the master the night.

Come hungry

Mark Von Holden Vodka Flambeed Hudson Valley Foie Gras, Green Gage and Wild Beach Plums, Almond Cream, Chrysanthemum Leaves

I was planning to partake in the 5-course meal with wine pairings, so I needed to go into it with a clean palette. But at the same time, I didn’t want to go in too hungry. Hangry is never a good look on anyone. I settled with a basic salad for lunch in hopes it would tide me over. I didn’t want to be that guy who can’t finish his 5-courses at Restaurant Daniel.

Before the dinner began, Chef Daniel gave small group tours of the kitchen in action. Definitely not something you see every day. He explained all of the moving parts offering each guest to take a photo with him in the middle of the kitchen.

Be prepared to drink a lot of wine

Mark Von Holden

Just when I thought the food was my hurdle, it was actually the wine — always the wine. If you’re not the avid wine drinker like me, go into it with an open mind. The pairings with the meal really balanced each other elegantly. And if you feel it all going to your head by course three, some transitional glasses of water won’t hurt.

Keep the menu

Mark Von Holden

For the average millennial foodie, this is their wildest dreams – and for the newcomers, it’s a whole new world. During courses throughout the night, I may or may not have slyly Google searched what exactly I was eating. Course number four for example was the Scharbauer Ranch Wagyu Striploin. Try saying that five times fast.

As an outsider looking in, my piece of advice here is to keep the menu (or at least take a picture of it). Because most importantly, you need to know what you’re talking about when you humble brag to your friends and coworkers the next day.

Teamwork puts the food on the table

Mark Von Holden

What made the night for me was interacting with Chef Daniel himself to help prepare the meal for the guests at your table. Anyone can see how he puts his full, genuine self into everything he does. There was no ego to be found as he often congratulated his fellow cooking staff throughout the night.

Various tasks with your dinner group included slicing the fish, preparing the plates with finishing touches that looked too good to consume. Chef Daniel told me that I “murder the fish” (and not in a good way). He offered tips and insights for each of us that seemed surreal to be having candid conversations with the Chef himself.

Shameless food photos are allowed

When the first course was served, I wasn’t sure if I should take out my phone to take a photo. As I hesitated, everyone had their phones out snapping away.

If you’re going to go for it, then own it. By the third course I became shameless, even turning my flash on for the perfect shot.

A post shared by JB (@jimmyrox) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Savor the moment, if you have enough self-control

Mark Von Holden Fig Sancho Confit, Yogurt-Shiso Mousse

Restaurant Daniel is worth every gossip of its hype. Moments throughout the night I had to actually pace myself while eating. Five courses with wine pairings will make you very tired.

Food aside, being able to tour the kitchen, prepare the food and talk one-on-one with Chef Daniel was definitely a once in a lifetime moment. Chef Daniel was more down-to-earth than I initially assumed, and I didn’t feel at a disadvantage with my lack of fine dining experience.