How to Master Storytelling in Film

What is storytelling? It’s a hard question to answer. For me, it can be different things. It has one meaning in advertising, one meaning in TV and another meaning when it comes to web series. Great storytelling in film is emotional. It’s about presenting sound, images and dialogue that are engaging. It’s about getting people to people feel something. In this episode, I talk about how I as a film director work with storytelling, and why I think it’s hard to master the skill...