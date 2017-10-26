How to Mix and Match Bold Patterns in Your Home

Here’s how your prints can live together in the same space.
Look to the runways (and the streets) for the season’s kaleidoscope of patterns—layering colors, eras, and materials in the ultimate expression of individuality. More is more! But there is a method to the mash-up. Click here for four ideas guide your next creation.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS