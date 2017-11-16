How to Move Youth Entrepreneurship Forward in Canada

Young people are an important part of the entrepreneurship landscape here in Canada. Organizations across the country are helping youth to learn about entrepreneurship, develop skills and launch new businesses. Given the opportunities and positive outcomes that are associated with entrepreneurship training, experience and exposure for young people, and given the pressures of a changing economy where these skills will only gain in significance, here are a few key directions to consider moving forward:

Get clear about intended contribution and impact

All stakeholders can benefit from strategic clarity about their contribution and intended impact in youth entrepreneurship. Strategic clarity comes from working through the logic of connecting need to strategies to intended outcomes. Key questions to answer include: Where along the continuum of entrepreneurial development do we wish to make a contribution? What is our desired end game? Where do we need to build/deepen relationships? With greater clarity, funders can make more strategic decisions about their investments and, ultimately, make a greater impact.

Commit to investing in effective supports over the long term.

Both the literature review and our key informant interviews pointed to the need for more substantive, longer-term investments for supporting entrepreneurship. Programs need to design the right kind of activities and interventions for the youth they serve. Mentoring, network building, experiential projects and financial supports over the long-term should be part of every program that wishes to move young entrepreneurs through to activation. Larger, multi-year grants can support the capacity of organizations to deliver more effective programs and ultimately better outcomes.

Focus on intentionally shaping the ecosystem.

Funders can support system-building initiatives such as facilitating networks and considering strategic partnerships, impact investing tools and joint funding for programs that strengthen the social, financial and business infrastructure required to support low income youth to succeed as entrepreneurs.

Measure, learn, adapt, repeat.

Inconsistency in understanding program success and too narrow a set of indicators can make it hard to gain a good handle on both the short and long-term outcomes of entrepreneurial training. A shared measurement strategy could improve funders’ capacity to aggregate program data, answer questions about best practice and gain a clearer understanding of their contribution and impact. Within the philanthropic sector, funders are discovering that the best approach to shared measurement is to work collaboratively with their grantees on the selection of metrics that reflect their work and program design. Funders should work with grantees to identify a few key metrics and craft simple, low-touch tools to collect stronger data. Shared measurement can then be tied to learning, refection and adaptation, which are critical for maintaining the focus on meaningful impact.